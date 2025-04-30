ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-04-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.805 8.78% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.195 -13.33% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.240 5.54% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.525 -7.89% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.070 5.41% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.995 -6.13% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 5.280 3.94% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.425 -5.56% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 3.57% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.860 -4.40% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.420 3.44% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.310 -4.15% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.920 3.43% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 6.920 -4.02% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.915 3.39% AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.600 -3.69% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.850 3.32% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.175 -3.69% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.310 3.31% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.570 3.18% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 19.180 -3.52% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 3.03% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.570 -3.39% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.090 3.00% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.160 -3.24% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 23.870 2.93% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.450 -3.23% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.920 2.82% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.820 -3.09% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.565 2.73% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.100 -3.08% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.630 2.73% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.510 -2.80% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.940 2.67% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.370 -2.77% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 20.890 2.55% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.205 2.50% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.970 -2.64%

