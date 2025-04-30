HVL Hotels: Redefining Luxury in the Heart of the Hunter Valley

PR NewsWire | 12:38 PM

SYDNEY, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HVL Hotels in conjunction with Figure 8 capital is proud to present a visionary luxury hospitality project poised to redefine the Hunter Valley experience. This ultra-premium destination reimagines what a five-star retreat can be. Situated on the historic Ben Ean Estate — one of Australia’s first vineyards and the oldest in the Hunter Valley, originally known as Lindeman’s Estate — HVL Hotels is where heritage meets modern luxury.

Inspired by the world’s most iconic five-star hotels, HVL Hotels pushes the boundaries of design, art, and immersive experiences, setting a new benchmark for Australian hospitality.

An Architectural and Cultural Masterpiece

HVL Hotels offers 65 architecturally designed suites, including expansive 49–58 sqm villas with sunken lounges and panoramic vineyard views. The hotel ethos is built around a sense of theatre, designer architecture, and contemporary art, ensuring every stay is a memorable experience. Guests will be immersed in a cultural journey, featuring large-scale outdoor sculptures and contemporary art installations by renowned artists Gillie and Marc.

A Destination for Culinary Excellence & Wellness

HVL Hotels is home to two exceptional dining experiences, including Restaurant WHITE, an ever-evolving, celebrity chef-led concept curated by Justin North. Guests can also enjoy a sophisticated cocktail bar by the pool, which seamlessly transitions from a daytime lounge to a cool DJ nightlife experience.

Wellness is at the heart of HVL Hotels, featuring a European-style Rejuvenation Spa with:

Salt Room

Steam Room

Infrared Sauna Room

Finnish Sauna

Cold Plunge Pools

Snow Room

Indoor-Outdoor heated magnesium Pool

Additional amenities include:

A stunning 25m swimming pool and giant Spa

A high-end gymnasium

Dedicated wedding and conference facilities with state-of-the-art lighting for immersive events

A pavilion for outdoor functions

A total Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 6,558 sqm

Parking, internal access roads, and extensive landscaping

The Visionaries Behind HVL Hotels

HVL Hotels is led by an exceptional executive team, including:

Dr. John Hewson & Dominic Lambrinos (Executive Board)

Brian McGuigan & Colin Peterson (Special Counsel – Winemakers)

Stephen Leathley (Hotel & Town Planner)

This visionary team is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled luxury retreat, cementing HVL Hotels as a destination that celebrates history, culture, and innovation.

Transforming the Hunter Valley into a Global Luxury Destination

With a Development Application (DA) approval for 65 rooms, HVL Hotels will not only set a new standard in Australian luxury but also elevate the Hunter Valley’s reputation as a must-visit global destination for wine, art, and premium hospitality.

