UBS Shines In A&NZ Equity Research Rankings

FYI | 3:25 PM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

UBS has emerged as the leading firm in the newly launched Extel Australia & New Zealand Equity Research survey, securing first place in 19 categories across research, sales, trading, and corporate access.

The results, published today, reflect feedback from 336 buy-side professionals at 185 investment firms.

The new survey, spun out of Extel’s broader Asia ex-Japan rankings, was developed in response to growing demand for a focused benchmark in the competitive Australasian equities landscape.

JP Morgan placed second with 16 category wins, followed by Barrenjoey and Macquarie tied in third with 11 each.

Extel CEO David Enticknap said the strong response from investors validated the decision to carve out the A&NZ survey, noting that over half of the responses came directly from buy-side panel votes.

The survey spans 19 research sectors, as well as categories for sales, trading, and corporate access. UBS topped the charts in generalist sales and corporate access attributes including conferences, field trips, and expert access.

SURVEY WINNERS

Technical limitations

If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see tables included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms