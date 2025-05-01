ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.635 11.40% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.480 -16.85% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.260 8.23% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.175 -10.26% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.400 7.26% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 94.370 6.61% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.860 6.32% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.770 -6.73% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.740 6.32% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.260 -5.97% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.240 6.31% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.360 -5.88% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.510 5.46% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 11.950 -5.38% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.850 4.82% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.590 -5.36% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.880 4.74% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 12.370 4.56% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.500 -4.76% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.320 4.50% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.515 4.12% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.430 -4.44% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.450 3.81% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.800 -4.11% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.160 3.78% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.875 -3.85% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.140 3.76% AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.040 -3.84% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.280 3.64% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.110 -3.77% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.920 3.55% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.730 3.50% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.265 -3.64% REH – REECE LIMITED 16.310 3.42% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.290 -3.38%

