SYDNEY, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets is proud to launch a campaign that celebrates the essence of their partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, built on the pursuit of excellence, ambition, passion, and innovation. This campaign showcases the synergy between two brands, highlighting their commitment to challenge the status quo and continuous progress in their respective industries.



Vantage Unveils Campaign Showcasing Partnership & Shared Values with Scuderia Ferrari HP

The pursuit of excellence, precision and performance are at the heart of both companies. Just as Scuderia Ferrari HP team meticulously works on every element of the Formula 1 car to find the peak efficiency, Vantage continuously enhances its offerings to provide users with access to a seamless and reliable platform.

Ambition drives success, whether it’s dominating the track or delivering an efficient experience, the campaign reflects both Vantage and Scuderia Ferrari HP’s shared drive to push limits, embrace challenges, and set new standards for excellence.

Passion is the force that fuels innovation and progress. Vantage is united with Scuderia Ferrari HP by a deep-rooted passion for their respective fields. The campaign captures this relentless spirit and dedication to transforming their vision into reality.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP is built on a foundation of shared values. This campaign reflects our mutual drive to achieve excellence, inspire performance, and embrace innovation in everything we do."

As this campaign unfolds, fans can look forward to exclusive content, immersive experiences, and unique activations that bring the partnership to life. Stay connected for more updates on Vantage x Scuderia Ferrari HP Partnership, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products on, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @ vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When acquiring our derivative products, you have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information on this website is general in nature and doesn’t take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. Accordingly, before acting on the advice, you should consider whether the advice is suitable for you having regard to your objectives, financial situation and needs. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

You should consider whether you’re part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), reading our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

