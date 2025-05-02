ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.600 14.04% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.700 -10.00%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.460 6.98% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.640 -5.20%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.610 6.53% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.160 -4.15%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.585 6.36% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 39.380 -4.14%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.440 5.42% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.775 -3.13%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.580 5.29% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 11.590 -3.01%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.105 5.00% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.690 -2.89%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.320 4.76% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.460 -2.83%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 29.320 4.75% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.030 -2.66%
PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.665 4.72% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.190 -2.56%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.060 4.57% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 31.650 -2.50%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.540 4.43% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.450 -2.39%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 9.320 4.37% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.250 -2.23%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.520 4.13% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.190 -2.10%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.280 4.07% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 4.850 -2.02%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.270 3.85% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.970 -1.98%
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 139.260 3.79% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.265 -1.94%
SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.590 3.60% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.260 -1.89%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.260 3.49% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.845 -1.86%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.830 3.28% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.600 -1.81%

