Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 2 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 24 April 2025 to 01 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Collins Foods’ New European Mix
Thursday 24 April 2025
A strategic review by management at Collins Foods alters KFC expansion plans in Europe and aims to exit Taco Bell operations
2 – Family Offices; Australia’s Silent Wealth Revolution
Wednesday 30 April 2025
Family offices have grown into quiet power brokers inside the Australian investment sector
3 – Challenger’s Resilience Highlighted
Monday 28 April 2025
Annuity and funds management provider Challenger’s March quarter indicated resilience to market volatility and management’s confidence in its FY25 outlook
4 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 25 April 2025
Friday 25 April 2025
Our top ten news stories from 17 April 2025 to 24 April 2025
5 – Uranium Week: Tariff Exemption Piques Interest
Tuesday 29 April 2025
Although not directly correlated, a positive tone on tariffs and confirmation of an U308 exemption boosted activity, and the weekly spot price
6 – In Brief: Equity Portfolio, Aristocrat & US Copper
Thursday 24 April 2025
Weekly Broker Wrap: How to position for a volatile 2025 with all the tariff challenges, and much more copper for big miners in the pipeline under Trump’s America
7 – ResMed’s Margin Expansion & Tariff Exemption
Monday 28 April 2025
ResMed’s largely in-line third quarter results showcased a rising gross margin, while management also moved to ease market concerns regarding tariffs
8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 24-04-25
Thursday 24 April 2025
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
9 – Rudi’s View: Mag7 Dominance & Profit Warnings
Thursday 01 May 2025
In today’s update:-All roads lead to the Mag7-Australia, The Global Safe Haven (?)-Preparing For Profit WarningsBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorAll Roads Lead To The Mag7Earlier today, JP Morgan rolled out Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist, and Helge Skibeli, Portfolio Manager
10 – SMSFundamentals: Should You Sell Your Home To Buy Your Nursing Home’?
Thursday 24 April 2025
Selling the family home is sometimes the most advantageous decision to make