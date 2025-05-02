Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 2 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 24 April 2025 to 01 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Collins Foods’ New European Mix Thursday 24 April 2025 A strategic review by management at Collins Foods alters KFC expansion plans in Europe and aims to exit Taco Bell operations

2 – Family Offices; Australia’s Silent Wealth Revolution Wednesday 30 April 2025 Family offices have grown into quiet power brokers inside the Australian investment sector

3 – Challenger’s Resilience Highlighted Monday 28 April 2025 Annuity and funds management provider Challenger’s March quarter indicated resilience to market volatility and management’s confidence in its FY25 outlook

4 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 25 April 2025 Friday 25 April 2025 Our top ten news stories from 17 April 2025 to 24 April 2025

5 – Uranium Week: Tariff Exemption Piques Interest Tuesday 29 April 2025 Although not directly correlated, a positive tone on tariffs and confirmation of an U308 exemption boosted activity, and the weekly spot price

6 – In Brief: Equity Portfolio, Aristocrat & US Copper Thursday 24 April 2025 Weekly Broker Wrap: How to position for a volatile 2025 with all the tariff challenges, and much more copper for big miners in the pipeline under Trump’s America

7 – ResMed’s Margin Expansion & Tariff Exemption Monday 28 April 2025 ResMed’s largely in-line third quarter results showcased a rising gross margin, while management also moved to ease market concerns regarding tariffs

8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 24-04-25 Thursday 24 April 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

9 – Rudi’s View: Mag7 Dominance & Profit Warnings Thursday 01 May 2025 In today’s update:-All roads lead to the Mag7-Australia, The Global Safe Haven (?)-Preparing For Profit WarningsBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorAll Roads Lead To The Mag7Earlier today, JP Morgan rolled out Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist, and Helge Skibeli, Portfolio Manager

10 – SMSFundamentals: Should You Sell Your Home To Buy Your Nursing Home’? Thursday 24 April 2025 Selling the family home is sometimes the most advantageous decision to make

