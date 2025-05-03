The Market In Numbers – 3 May 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 03 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12327.890 2.58% 3.57% 0.47% -5.97% 5.21% All Ordinaries 8456.20 3.44% 1.38% 5.00% 0.42% 5.52% S&P ASX 200 8238.00 3.39% 1.38% 5.03% 0.97% 6.06% S&P ASX 300 8170.30 3.38% 1.36% 4.99% 0.88% 5.99% Communication Services 1750.80 3.13% 1.25% 7.80% 7.58% 16.63% Consumer Discretionary 4049.70 4.85% 1.32% 7.46% 3.54% 15.33% Consumer Staples 12644.40 3.30% 3.15% 8.44% 7.44% 2.15% Energy 7371.50 4.18% 0.61% -7.16% -14.51% -26.52% Financials 8904.20 3.30% 1.30% 6.97% 3.36% 16.29% Health Care 42355.80 5.29% 2.30% 4.51% -5.64% -4.29% Industrials 8012.60 2.62% 0.94% 3.26% 4.79% 17.63% Info Technology 2518.20 9.55% 4.75% 11.42% -8.13% 7.55% Materials 16097.70 0.47% 0.07% 0.76% -0.17% -4.62% Real Estate 3783.80 5.74% 2.55% 8.56% 0.60% 6.19% Utilities 9367.60 3.39% 1.45% 3.41% 3.71% 0.89% A-REITs 1738.50 5.86% 2.62% 9.14% 1.17% 7.03% All Technology Index 3587.30 5.54% 1.35% 8.09% -5.73% 14.32% Banks 3818.10 3.70% 1.59% 8.81% 5.87% 19.49% Gold Index 11543.50 -3.49% -0.05% 5.12% 37.04% 56.90% Metals & Mining 5335.70 0.28% -0.12% 1.09% 1.52% -3.87%

The World

Index 03 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8596.35 2.15% 1.19% 0.16% 5.18% 5.29% DAX30 23086.65 3.80% 2.62% 4.17% 15.96% 26.60% Hang Seng 22504.68 2.38% 1.74% -2.66% 12.19% 27.01% Nikkei 225 36830.69 3.15% 2.18% 3.41% -7.68% -6.95% DJIA 41317.43 3.00% 1.59% -1.63% -2.88% 5.62% S&P500 5686.67 2.92% 2.11% 1.33% -3.31% 4.14% Nasdaq Comp 17977.73 3.42% 3.05% 3.92% -6.90% 1.38%

Metals & Minerals

Index 03 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3248.05 -1.76% -2.39% 3.88% 23.65% 38.93% Silver (oz) 32.21 -4.15% -2.08% -7.94% 6.56% 10.10% Copper (lb) 4.6300 -4.25% -4.72% -10.14% 13.02% 6.84% Aluminium (lb) 1.0944 -1.12% -2.26% -4.67% -4.26% -2.68% Nickel (lb) 6.8081 -3.51% -2.44% -6.39% -4.71% -12.47% Zinc (lb) 1.1684 -2.62% -2.80% -9.08% -13.54% -11.89% Uranium (lb) weekly 66.50 2.31% 0.00% 3.91% -7.64% -20.12% Iron Ore (t) 99.25 -1.05% -0.61% -4.36% -4.42% -6.82%

Energy

Index 03 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 59.02 -5.25% -2.09% -14.91% -15.05% -27.90% Brent Crude 61.88 -6.41% -1.70% -14.95% -14.72% -27.57%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

