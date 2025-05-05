ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.305 12.96% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.225 -11.76%
TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.865 11.61% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.830 -8.59%
GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.250 9.43% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.370 -7.06%
HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.565 3.99% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.420 -6.92%
ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.205 3.88% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.940 -5.83%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.310 3.86% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.740 -5.77%
LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.820 3.71% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.165 -5.71%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.440 3.53% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.775 -5.08%
FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.980 2.41% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 7.450 -4.97%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.580 2.38% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.080 -4.60%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.920 2.22% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.120 -4.29%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 9.520 2.15% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.480 -4.25%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.120 2.14% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.340 -4.23%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.505 2.02% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.350 -4.08%
LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 142.030 1.99% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 17.290 -4.05%
RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 34.930 1.87% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 5.840 -3.95%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.360 1.83% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.405 -3.77%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.595 1.71% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.155 -3.75%
SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.150 1.61% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -3.70%
AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.240 1.54% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.890 -3.67%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-05-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
De Grey Offsets Northern Star’s Production Doubt

3:10 PM - Commodities
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 05-05-2025

2:53 PM - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 05, 2025

10:35 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 02-05-25

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 14, 2025

Apr 14 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
The Overnight Report: Whiplash Rebound

Apr 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports
3
Collins Foods’ New European Mix

Apr 24 2025 - Australia
4
The Overnight Report: China Roulette Kills Rally

Apr 09 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Solenergy Group complete 401kW system for Cairns Aquarium to power animal life support systems, with donations from GoodWe, Greensketch and co-funding from Quee

Apr 21 2025 - PR NewsWire
6
Fintech’s Future In Australian Banking

Apr 07 2025 - Australia