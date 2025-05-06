April In Review: ASX Becomes Tariff Safe Haven

Australia | 10:30 AM

The month of April was a roller coaster ride of selling on tariff concerns, followed by a record rally on short covering. Things aren’t so bad, for now!

-ASX200 rallies 10.7% to a positive 3.6% return in April

-Trump pivot saves markets from abyss in April

-What was out of fashion in March shifted back in over April

-Commodties in the recessionary fears dog house

-Are earnings growth prospects for FY26 too high?

By Danielle Ecuyer

April’s risk-off and risk-on events

April was the month when investors called into question the US exceptionalism theme post the April 2 Liberation Day announcements that sent markets into an overdrive of selling due to the ferocity of the proposed reciprocal US tariff imposts. A significant spike up in volatility from March was triggered.

The “sell America” narrative took down US, global equity markets and the US dollar at the start of the month, with the US Treasury market turning the tables on its traditional “safe” haven status. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.493% on April 11 from a low of 3.99% on April 4.

The speed and magnitude of the sell-off resulted in a seven-day, 50bps backup in yield, which caused tremendous dislocation in financial markets as volatility spiked.

While commentators were quick to assume the rest of the world had decided to sell US assets, the generally accepted view has coalesced around hedge funds getting caught off guard by higher levels of market volatility and subsequently having to unwind Treasury trades as margin calls came in.

Modern day intensely leveraged and financialised markets operate properly and reliably until volatility rears its head and margin calls come knocking, triggering forced selling of assets.

There was also some evidence of Japanese selling of US Treasuries, albeit nothing anywhere near the panic commentary around the demise of the US dollar.

With risk-off pressures building in markets and investors powering into gold, the shiny metal rose 6.4% in April, bringing the year-to-date rise to 26.68% at US$3,327.65 by month-end, and an intermediate all-time high over US$3,500/oz.

Cooler heads in the White House prevailed

The Trump pivot came on April 9, just seven days after the initial reciprocal tariff announcements, with the S&P500 reaching its lowest level on April 7, down -23% from the recent highs, including a fall of -11.4% at the start of the month.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick reportedly jumped on the opportunity to speak with President Trump in the Oval Office when tariff champion and trade hawk, Trade Secretary Peter Navarro, was out of the building attending a meeting.

Apparently, Bessent and Lutnick refused to leave until President Trump had posted on Truth Social a 90-day reprieve on reciprocal tariffs.

The ASX200 reached its lowest point of the month on April 7, falling -6.5% on the day, representing the index’s lowest level since December 2023.

April turned the tables on 2025 negativity

Trump blinked and markets said thank you, what a relief! Thus commenced the April recovery rally.

Following the ASX200 experiencing a negative total return of -3.8% in February and -3.4% in March, the ASX200 total return came in at a positive 3.6% in April, post an intra month rally off the lows of 10.7%. This strong (out)performance compares to the S&P500 total return falling short by -0.7% over the month.

Ranked in order of strength, banks were the flavour of the month, with the sector rallying 7.1%. Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) shares did the heavy lifting and topped $169, with Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) the best performer after reporting better-than-expected earnings.

Communication services and consumer discretionary advanced 6.47% and 6.06%, respectively, telling two different tales.

Telcos are shaping up as safe defensive positions, with Telstra Group ((TLS)) shares well bid, while the prospect of RBA rate cuts starting in May had investors buying discretionary stocks, including AP Eagers ((APE)), Bapcor ((BAP)) and JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), as well as REA Group ((REA)) and Car Group ((CAR)) which had been sold down in March.

Technology stocks, having been dumped like the proverbial hot potatoes in the weeks prior, were back rallying in April, the sector ending up 6.65%, but still retaining a near -7% deficit year-to-date.

The likes of WiseTech Global ((WTC)) and Pro Medicus ((PME)) made strong comebacks, and Growth outperformed Value with a 5.3% rise versus 2.6%, as momentum shifted back into favour.

Macquarie notes both large caps in Australia and the US outperformed by around 2% in April.

Both better-than-expected and better-than-feared earnings from US technology companies, including ongoing spending on artificial intelligence, turned around the February/March fears over declining AI investment and Deep Seek-related concerns.

Scooped up in the improving sentiment on AI, Goodman Group ((GMG)) shares rallied along with other REITs on expectations of lower interest rates and an improvement in housing developments. Mirvac Group ((MGR)) was well bid.

Gold stocks continued to advance, with the sector rising 5.17% and taking the year-to-date return to 37.10% (on average).

Look no further to understand how the world is looking at risk in 2025.

Prospects of slowing global growth hits commodities

The growing fears around macro-economic impacts of tariffs as trade between the US and China grinds to a halt could be seen in the commodities trade.

While investors bottom-fished in the more interest rate-sensitive and risk-on technology sectors, rising concerns over macro-economic impacts on growth saw the copper price fall -5.69%, aluminium -2.47%, nickel -4.05%, and iron ore off by -3.77%.

Shares in South32 ((S32)) and Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) experienced heavy selling pressures, while Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) crowned itself a top performer with China placing export controls on rare earths.

The price of Brent oil fell -13.48% in April to US$62.95/bbl, and the energy sector on the ASX declined -7.72%, bringing the year-to-date fall to -15%. Unsurprisingly, Woodside Energy ((WDS)) and Beach Energy ((BPT)) shares joined the bourse’s biggest losers.

Despite weakness in the price of iron ore, the materials sector ended broadly flat.

A rally in the uranium price towards month-end squeezed short sellers, alongside some positive news from Boss Energy ((BOE)) and Paladin Energy ((PDN)), which saw both stocks as standout performers in April compared to being at the bottom of the losing tables in March.

No major changes to earnings growth for FY25

In terms of EPS revisions over the month, ASX50 stocks BlueScope Steel ((BSL)), Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)), Coles Group ((COL)), and ResMed ((RMD)) enjoyed the most positive upward revisions throughout the month.

The likes of Woolworths Group ((WOW)), WiseTech Global ((WTC)), BHP Group ((BHP)) and Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) were relegated to the least positive EPS revisions inside the ASX50.

Analysis by Macquarie highlighted the FY25 EPS growth forecast from a bottom-up approach remained flat in April, with a forecast average decline of -2.8% for FY25. The current financial year thus represents the third year of general EPS decline in a row, but Macquarie isn’t sad or surprised about it as this has been the broker’s expectation for the past six months.

Macquarie has lowered its average FY26 EPS forecast by -1.6ppt to 5.1% growth in April, with resource stocks the main drag (declines of -4.8ppts), while industrials are forecast to grow EPS by 11% in FY26. The latter, the broker acknowledges, may prove to be too optimistic given the prospect of slowing global growth.

Colleagues at Morgan Stanley observed earnings forecasts for April in aggregate declined by -0.9%, -2.4% and -1.7% for FY25-FY27. Consensus earnings growth forecasts sit at -1.2% for FY25, followed by a positive 6.2% for FY26 and 7.6% for FY27.

Accounting for the changes in earnings outlook and the rise in share prices, the mutliple on the market rose by one PER point higher in April to 17.8x on a 12-month basis.

The Australian share market was a standout performer in April, with the DAX30 and Nikkei 225 rising 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively, and with the FTSE100 ending down -1.02%, the Hang Seng off by -4.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average off by -3.17%.

The Nasdaq recovered much of the March sell-off and ended slightly up at 0.85%.

ASX100 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 24.17 S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED -14.60 CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 17.58 MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED -14.10 PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 14.83 WOR – WORLEY LIMITED -13.79 PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 14.68 PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED -10.68 REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 13.06 LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP -10.51

ASX200 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 27.82 HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED -21.99 LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 24.17 NXL – NUIX LIMITED -20.85 APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 23.15 BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED -20.52 HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 21.30 AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION -19.14 MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 18.59 BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED -18.12

ASX300 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 1617.65 CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED -46.43 DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 48.07 CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC -40.91 BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.71 MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED -25.99 BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 27.82 HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED -21.99 ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 26.73 NXL – NUIX LIMITED -20.85

ALL-TECH Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.71 APX – APPEN LIMITED -21.95 EIQ – ECHOIQ LIMITED 20.00 NXL – NUIX LIMITED -20.85 MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 18.59 DUG – DUG TECHNOLOGY LIMITED -8.07 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 18.52 WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED -7.83 CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 18.21 IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED -6.42

Australia & NZ

Index 30 Apr 2025 Month Of Apr Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) NZ50 11903.310 -2.99% -2.99% -9.21% All Ordinaries 8341.00 3.57% 3.57% -0.94% S&P ASX 200 8126.20 3.61% 3.61% -0.40% S&P ASX 300 8060.90 3.58% 3.58% -0.47% Communication Services 1729.10 6.47% 6.47% 6.25% Consumer Discretionary 3997.10 6.06% 6.06% 2.20% Consumer Staples 12258.40 5.13% 5.13% 4.16% Energy 7327.00 -7.72% -7.72% -15.03% Financials 8789.60 5.60% 5.60% 2.03% Health Care 41403.70 2.16% 2.16% -7.76% Industrials 7938.00 2.30% 2.30% 3.81% Info Technology 2404.00 6.37% 6.37% -12.29% Materials 16086.20 0.69% 0.69% -0.24% Real Estate 3689.80 5.87% 5.87% -1.90% Utilities 9233.80 1.93% 1.93% 2.23% A-REITs 1694.10 6.35% 6.35% -1.41% All Technology Index 3539.50 6.65% 6.65% -6.99% Banks 3758.30 7.10% 7.10% 4.21% Gold Index 11548.90 5.17% 5.17% 37.10% Metals & Mining 5342.00 1.21% 1.21% 1.64%

The World

Index 30 Apr 2025 Month Of Apr Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) FTSE100 8494.85 -1.02% -1.02% 3.94% DAX30 22496.98 1.50% 1.50% 13.00% Hang Seng 22119.41 -4.33% -4.33% 10.27% Nikkei 225 36045.38 1.20% 1.20% -9.65% DJIA 40669.36 -3.17% -3.17% -4.41% S&P500 5569.06 -0.76% -0.76% -5.31% Nasdaq Comp 17446.34 0.85% 0.85% -9.65%

Metals & Minerals

Index 30 Apr 2025 Month Of Apr Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Gold (oz) 3327.65 6.42% 6.42% 26.68% Silver (oz) 32.89 -5.98% -5.98% 8.82% Copper (lb) 4.8592 -5.69% -5.69% 18.62% Aluminium (lb) 1.1197 -2.47% -2.47% -2.05% Nickel (lb) 6.9782 -4.05% -4.05% -2.33% Zinc (lb) 1.2020 -6.47% -6.47% -11.05% Uranium (lb) weekly 66.50 3.91% 3.91% -7.64% Iron Ore (t) 99.86 -3.77% -3.77% -3.83%

Energy

Index 30 Apr 2025 Month Of Apr Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) West Texas Crude 60.28 -13.09% -13.09% -13.24% Brent Crude 62.95 -13.48% -13.48% -13.24%

