ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.120 11.83% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.700 -13.46%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.340 11.48% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.625 -6.72%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.560 10.89% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.940 -6.67%
TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.625 9.65% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.870 -5.80%
NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.710 8.29% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.200 -5.14%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.810 7.25% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.690 -4.79%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.170 6.85% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.995 -4.78%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.430 6.58% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 -4.44%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.070 6.47% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.980 -4.33%
HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.010 5.70% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.260 -3.95%
PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.560 5.33% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 28.040 -3.84%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.370 5.31% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.950 -3.51%
SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.180 5.31% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.875 -3.35%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.530 5.05% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 11.280 -3.34%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.650 4.97% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.735 -3.34%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.965 4.89% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.000 -3.23%
EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.350 4.82% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.810 -2.77%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 4.76% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 28.000 -2.54%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.460 4.55% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 11.410 -2.48%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.490 4.49% CSL – CSL LIMITED 250.470 -2.47%

