ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 07 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.300 18.28% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.990 -16.03%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.825 13.00% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.310 -8.82%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.980 12.43% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.585 -6.40%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 11.43% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 -5.13%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.980 10.37% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.105 -4.55%
PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.310 9.17% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.990 -4.08%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.800 7.98% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 27.100 -3.35%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 18.600 7.95% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.720 -3.20%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.555 7.77% CSL – CSL LIMITED 242.980 -2.99%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.275 7.59% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.020 -2.90%
MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.520 7.44% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 19.430 -2.61%
IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.530 7.20% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 38.010 -2.39%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.320 6.41% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.910 -2.01%
TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.665 6.40% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.450 -2.00%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.700 6.30% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.960 -1.99%
AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 33.960 6.03% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.280 -1.92%
PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.265 6.00% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.810 -1.82%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.790 5.92% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.950 -1.67%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.450 5.88% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.350 -1.67%
AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.510 5.35% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 20.640 -1.62%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-05-25

May 07 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Future Pros And Cons From Quantum Computing

May 07 2025 - Australia
3
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil

May 07 2025 - Technicals
4
Judo Capital’s Q3 Disappointment Hurts

May 07 2025 - Small Caps
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 07, 2025

May 07 2025 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 14, 2025

Apr 14 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
The Overnight Report: Whiplash Rebound

Apr 08 2025 - Daily Market Reports
3
Collins Foods’ New European Mix

Apr 24 2025 - Australia
4
The Overnight Report: China Roulette Kills Rally

Apr 09 2025 - Daily Market Reports
5
Solenergy Group complete 401kW system for Cairns Aquarium to power animal life support systems, with donations from GoodWe, Greensketch and co-funding from Quee

Apr 21 2025 - PR NewsWire
6
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Conviction Calls On ASX

Apr 10 2025 - Rudi's View