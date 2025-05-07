ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 07 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|3.300
|18.28%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.990
|-16.03%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.825
|13.00%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.310
|-8.82%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.980
|12.43%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.585
|-6.40%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.195
|11.43%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.185
|-5.13%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|2.980
|10.37%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.105
|-4.55%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.310
|9.17%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.990
|-4.08%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.800
|7.98%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|27.100
|-3.35%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|18.600
|7.95%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.720
|-3.20%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.555
|7.77%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|242.980
|-2.99%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.275
|7.59%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|5.020
|-2.90%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.520
|7.44%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.430
|-2.61%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.530
|7.20%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|38.010
|-2.39%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.320
|6.41%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|22.910
|-2.01%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.665
|6.40%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.450
|-2.00%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.700
|6.30%
|CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.960
|-1.99%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|33.960
|6.03%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.280
|-1.92%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.265
|6.00%
|MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED
|0.810
|-1.82%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.790
|5.92%
|AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.950
|-1.67%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.450
|5.88%
|GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA
|2.350
|-1.67%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.510
|5.35%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|20.640
|-1.62%
