ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 07 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.300 18.28% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.990 -16.03% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.825 13.00% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.310 -8.82% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.980 12.43% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.585 -6.40% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 11.43% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.980 10.37% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.310 9.17% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.990 -4.08% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.800 7.98% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 27.100 -3.35% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 18.600 7.95% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.720 -3.20% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.555 7.77% CSL – CSL LIMITED 242.980 -2.99% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.275 7.59% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.020 -2.90% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.520 7.44% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 19.430 -2.61% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.530 7.20% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 38.010 -2.39% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.320 6.41% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.910 -2.01% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.665 6.40% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.450 -2.00% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.700 6.30% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.960 -1.99% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 33.960 6.03% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.280 -1.92% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.265 6.00% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.810 -1.82% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.790 5.92% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.950 -1.67% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.450 5.88% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.350 -1.67% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.510 5.35% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 20.640 -1.62%

