Bellroy, the popular Australian carry brand, releases much-anticipated luggage styles

PR NewsWire | 9:10 AM

The brand renowned for solving carry problems extends their expertise to travel, with two wheeled carry-on bags that are lightweight, hard-wearing and repairable in under 10 minutes.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Solving problems is in Bellroy’s DNA. Since their origin in 2010, the global carry brand from Australia has been looking for what’s broken in carry, and worked obsessively to engineer a better solution. They first became known for re-inventing leather wallets, reducing the layers of leather, introducing pull-tab storage and slimming it right down (for the sake of pockets everywhere). Since then, they’ve brought innovative design thinking to bags, tech accessories and more – and now to a particularly tricky category: wheeled luggage. With two carry-on styles (a hard-shell spinner and a soft-shell tipper) that aim to unite the things travelers want their luggage to be – lightweight, hard-wearing, smooth-rolling and optimized for packing.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Luggage that knows how to travel. Bellroy’s wheeled luggage is designed for smooth travel, and engineered to be lightweight, hard-wearing, organized and repairable. For seasoned travelers who want luggage that knows how to travel, too.

"Packing for a plane trip and feeling ready for that experience, is such a visceral moment that everyone can relate to. So it was exciting for us to design for that moment. Bellroy getting into luggage was such a natural progression for us," says Bellroy’s head of product design, James Jeffrey.

"We can take everything that we have learnt in Bellroy’s 15-year history, and apply it to luggage, where there are so many technical elements to dive into," adds Bellroy’s Product Development Manager, Pip Grinter.

Introducing: the Transit Carry-On and Lite Carry-On. Embedded with Bellroy’s signature design thinking, and engineered for long-lasting utility.

The brand has worked hard to consider all of the things that can go wrong in travel – from moving through security lines, to loading your bag into overhead compartments, to rolling down the street at your destination. And ensure their solutions bring ease, organization and peace of mind. With hard-wearing materials, features that balance light weight with essential durability, and an easy repair system for the parts that can fail on luggage – including wheels, handles and TSA locks. This is key to Bellroy’s dual mission of delighting their customers, as well as minimizing their environmental impact.

The certified B Corp has become known for quality and durability, and their approach to luggage is of course no different. Through a process of rigorous testing, they provide travelers with peace of mind that these are going to last the distance.

"We saw so many examples of broken luggage," explains Grinter. "So in testing our prototypes, we were simulating a lot of the common stresses, over and over again. Essentially simulating a 10-year lifespan so we can be sure every part is going to hold up."

Both styles are now available at bellroy.com.

Transit Carry-On

A hard-shell spinner that comes in two sizes

41L (designed for maximum global airline carry-on compliance)

46L (designed to maximize capacity for more generous US airline limits)

Weighs 3.1kg and 3.2kg respectively (6.8lbs and 7lbs)

HINOMOTO Lisof® Silent Run wheels for an ultra-smooth, soundless ride

Made from a matte polycarbonate shell (80% recycled content)

Custom-designed telescopic handle with underside push button and three height settings

Removable packing cells that double as an internal divider

Soft woven grab handles for added comfort and grip

Replaceable wheels, handles and TSA lock

10-year warranty

Available in Black, Chalk, Everglade and Bronze

Transit Carry-On 41L – $299 USD | Transit Carry-On Plus 46L – $329 USD

Lite Carry-On

An agile and compressible soft-shell tipper

38L

Weighs just 2.1kg (4.6lbs)

Quiet-roll TPU wheels with rollerblade-inspired bearings for ultimate impact resistance on uneven surfaces

Made from Bellroy’s Lite Dura Nylon – a lightweight but hard-wearing ripstop

Custom-designed telescopic handle with underside push button and three height settings

Exterior front pocket, plus rummage-free access to your laptop from the main zip

Internal mesh packing cells for organization and visibility

Replaceable wheels and telescopic handle

10-year warranty

Available in Ash, Black and Clay

$269 USD

Affiliate links available via Rakuten

Image assets available via our Press Hub

About Bellroy

Bellroy is the design-obsessed Australian carry brand changing the way we move through the world. Since 2010, Bellroy has solved some of the most common problems, such as fat wallets and flimsy bags, through meticulous production, ensuring timeless and enduring products that adapt to every need. Through Certified B-Corp status , purpose-driven business practices and sustainable material development, Bellroy continues to show the world what "better" looks like. Every person’s journey is unique; Bellroy believes that brands shouldn’t define who you are but support you in pursuing the life you crave.

Bellroy constantly pursues better ways to source its leathers, develop material innovations, reduce their impact on the environment and make products that last. Using agile thinking and customer-informed design practices, Bellroy works to innovate and push boundaries year after year.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms