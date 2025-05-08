Allianz Partners Launches Cruise-Specific Travel Insurance for Norwegian Cruise Line Passengers

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

BRISBANE, Australia, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allianz Partners Australia has launched a new cruise-specific travel insurance product in collaboration with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). The latest offering allows NCL customers to conveniently get a quote and purchase travel insurance directly through the cruise line’s website when booking their journey.



Allianz Partners Launches cruise-cpecific Travel Insurance for Norwegian Cruise Line Passengers

Allianz Partners’ Cruise Travel Insurance offers essential benefits, such as onboard medical and evacuation coverage, protection for cabin confinement, and formal wear coverage for NCL travellers. Traditionally offered as an add-on package, these benefits are now seamlessly integrated into the standard travel insurance policy purchased through the Norwegian Cruise Line website, simplifying the process and offering more convenience for travellers. (Terms, conditions, exclusions limits, and applicable sub-limits apply).

As cruising emerges as the fastest-growing travel segment in Australia, with 1.25 million Australians setting sail annually, Allianz Partners is poised to meet this rising demand with targeted innovations. The global cruise industry has witnessed a remarkable 20% increase in passengers in 2024 compared to 2019, and projections suggest that 40 million passengers will embark on cruises by 2028. In Australia, cruise travel now constitutes 10% of all travel choices, with a notable surge in interest from younger demographics, including Millennials and Gen-Xers. Allianz Partners is committed to supporting this growth by delivering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of cruise travellers.

"Our commitment to product innovation and keeping customers at the heart of everything we do is evident in our new partnership with Norwegian Cruise Lines," said Damien Arthur, Executive Head of Travel at Allianz Partners Australia. "Our data shows that cruise travellers have a high propensity to purchase travel insurance. We’ve now made it even easier for them to get cover that is better suited for their needs. This launch builds upon our worldwide portfolio of cruise partnerships, where global expertise can be applied to local markets."

The launch of the cruise-specific travel insurance reflects Allianz Partners’ ongoing efforts to address the evolving needs of travellers, offering products that combine high-tech convenience with high-touch service. Allianz Partners’ strategic collaborations with industry partners like Norwegian Cruise Line reinforce its goal of delivering comprehensive and targeted insurance solutions that meet the unique needs of modern travellers and support the growth of the global cruise market.

To find out more about Allianz Partners Australia and Norwegian Cruise Line’s offerings, please visit:

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, automotive and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners’ businesses or sold directly to customers and are available through two commercial brands in Australia: Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Care. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer assistance to our customers around the world.

Social Media

Follow us on Instagram @allianzpartnersaustralia

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms