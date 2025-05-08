ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.460 11.45% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 2.980 -9.70% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.990 10.74% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 133.150 -8.43% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.440 10.72% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.105 -6.36% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.720 8.76% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 -5.66% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 18.010 7.39% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 30.500 -4.06% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.920 7.26% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.480 -3.90% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.625 6.84% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.540 -3.75% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.350 5.84% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.170 5.41% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.400 -3.68% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 13.950 5.28% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.130 5.03% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.240 -3.13% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 4.76% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.360 -2.88% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.335 4.71% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.170 -2.86% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.520 4.67% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.540 -2.70% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.470 4.44% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 7.610 -2.69% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.605 4.31% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.220 -2.58% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.235 4.22% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.870 -2.52% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.735 4.20% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.400 -2.44% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.170 4.20% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.300 -2.41% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.110 4.01% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.620 -2.33%

