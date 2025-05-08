Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 08, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $23.24

Goldman Sachs rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs previews Life360s 1Q25 result due on May 13 with subscriber additions expected to be strong and the analyst forecasting 63k in the US and 35k additions internationally, supported by dual-tier plans.

Indirect revenue via advertising and data partnerships remains a key focus, with ramp-up expected across FY25.

Hardware growth is tied to upcoming product launches, though retail softness in 4Q24 and new tariffs add uncertainty to the go-to-market strategy, the broker notes.

Life360 reiterated FY25 guidance of US$450480m revenue and US$6575m adjusted earnings (EBITDA). Buy rating retained with target price of $27.00.

This report was published on May 2, 2025.

Target price is $27.00 Current Price is $23.24 Difference: $3.76

If 360 meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $27.21, suggesting upside of 17.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 43.05 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 53.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 58.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 64.58 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 55.4, implying annual growth of -4.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 41.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.08

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AMA)) as Buy (1) -

AMA Group delivered a strong March quarter, according to Canaccord Genuity, with normalised earnings (EBITDA) rising 79% on the previous year due to a turnaround in AMA Collision and continued gains at Capital Smart.

The broker notes group revenue rose 10% on a year earlier with management's FY25 guidance for earnings (EBITDA) of $5862m represenings a 13% upgrade to Canaccord's prior forecast.

The analyst lifts FY25 and FY26 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts by 15% and 11%, respectively. Buy rating maintained, target price raised to 13c from 10c.

This report was published on May 2, 2025.

Target price is $0.13 Current Price is $0.08 Difference: $0.052

If AMA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.00.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CSC CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

Copper - Overnight Price: $7.82

Moelis rates ((CSC)) as Buy (1) -

Capstone Copper delivered March quarter production of 53.8kt copper at C1 costs of US$2.59/lb, in line with forecasts by Moelis.

Earnings (EBITDA) of US$192.1m beat the broker's expectations, though profit missed due to higher-than-expected depreciation and finance costs following the transition to commercial production at Mantoverde.

Operating cash flow was US$121.8m, below the analyst's forecast due to timing and higher royalties.

Moelis sees the business entering a pay-off period, with growth in earnings and rapid deleveraging expected following heavy investment in Chilean assets.

The target price is lowered to $12.00 from $12.50. The broker maintains a Buy rating, citing attractive valuation, significant production growth, and strong copper exposure despite recent share price weakness.

This report was published on May 4, 2025.

Target price is $12.00 Current Price is $7.82 Difference: $4.18

If CSC meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 53% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.37, suggesting upside of 45.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 31.83 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.3, implying annual growth of 27.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 36.7.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 46.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.4, implying annual growth of 207.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources