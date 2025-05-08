Peikko Australia Showcasing Innovative Construction Solutions at Sydney Build Expo 2025

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Peikko Australia, a subsidiary of the Finnish global leading precast and cast-in-situ construction supplier Peikko Group, is participating in the 2025 Sydney Build Expo, Australia’s premier construction and infrastructure event. The expo is taking place on May 7–8, 2025, at the Sydney International Convention Centre (ICC), where Peikko Australia is showcasing its latest innovations in Bolted Connections Solutions, Flooring Solutions, and DELTABEAM® Slim Floor Structure.



Peikko Australia team with Business Finland Senior Advisor Birgit Tegethoff GAICD (the lady in the middle) at Sydney Build 2025.

The Sydney Build Expo, organized by Oliver Kinross, is the largest construction trade show in the Southern Hemisphere. It serves as a premier platform for contractors, architects, engineers, home builders, developers, government entities, and building professionals, attracting over 25,000 professionals and 600 exhibitors worldwide. This year’s edition focused on themes including digital construction, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience, which align with Peikko Australia’s mission to provide a faster, safer, and more sustainable way to build.

Peikko Australia is participating in the Sydney Build Expo for the second time this year. At Stand J10, the company is showcasing its innovative solutions, demonstrating the resilience of its flooring armour joints under heavy-duty operations and highlighting the innovative DELTABEAM® system. In response to questions from attendees, Peikko Australia’s sales and engineering teams are providing in-depth explanations and comprehensive answers. Peikko’s solutions not only highlight the company’s innovative technology but also address key industry challenges, including enhancing installation efficiency, reducing costs, ensuring structural safety, and promoting sustainability.

"Our participation underscores Peikko’s commitment to supporting Australia’s urban transformation with innovative, sustainable technologies," said Wayne Saunders, Managing Director of Peikko Australia. "We were excited to showcase our latest solutions and contribute to the growth and development of Australia’s construction industry."

Peikko Australia has been actively contributing to Australia’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Leveraging its local manufacturing capabilities in Yatala, QLD, the company is ensuring high-quality products tailored to the Australian market. Peikko Australia has completed hundreds of projects, including landmarks like the Jewel Towers on the Gold Coast and Queen’s Wharf Project in Brisbane.

Through innovative solutions and a commitment to sustainable practices, Peikko has been reducing the environmental impact of construction. By participating in the Sydney Build Expo and engaging in open discussions, Peikko is sharing its knowledge and solutions to help create a more sustainable future for the industry. For more information, please visit www.peikko.com.au.

