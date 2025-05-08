Trinasolar Powers 6MW Agribusiness Solar Project in Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

SYDNEY, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage, has supplied its high-performance solar modules for a 6MW renewable energy park for an Australian almond orchard. The Kerarbury Farm is developed by Australia’s leading energy company AGL Energy and is expected to generate up to 14,000MWh of solar generation annually.



The farm will achieve high renewable energy penetration of nearly 83 per cent, powered by over 10,000 high-efficiency and high-power modules from Trinasolar. The farm also comprises a 2.3MW/4.5MWh energy storage system. This will enable almond farm operator ofi (Olam Food Ingredients), the world’s largest grower of almonds, to transition away from reliance on diesel or grid energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions annually. The system will generate power equal to what would be needed to power the entire adjacent community of Griffith for a whole year.

"AGL is committed to delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy to customers across Australia. We have built strong partnerships with a wide range of industries, from almond farms like Kerarbury and Caddell to vineyards, agricultural operations, and various other sectors. This new system will be AGL’s third installation specifically designed for the almond industry. Under a 20-year partnership, AGL will own, manage and maintain the system, allowing ofi to focus on almond production while benefiting from sustainable energy solutions," said Brendan Weinert, AGL Head of Sustainable Business Energy Solutions.

"We are proud to work with industry leaders like AGL to support Australia’s sustainable transition for its agribusiness sector. Our state-of-the-art solar modules are designed to drive long-term green energy generation – empowering companies to move confidently towards a more sustainable and energy-independent future," said Edison Zhou, Group Director of Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan at Trinasolar Asia Pacific.

The Kerarbury installation is physically complete and commissioned, pending final network approvals, and is set to play a key role in reducing reliance on grid electricity and advancing the region’s decarbonization efforts.

