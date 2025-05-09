ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 09 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.635 17.59% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.155 -25.00% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.270 10.19% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.740 -6.07% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.355 9.27% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.950 -5.75% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 7.69% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.105 -5.56% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.240 6.67% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.410 -5.46% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.995 6.42% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.500 6.38% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 126.350 -5.11% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.580 6.04% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.830 -4.05% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.700 5.26% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.800 -4.03% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 53.130 4.83% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.365 -3.95% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 14.140 4.82% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.845 -3.91% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.550 4.41% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.700 -3.39% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.680 3.91% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.470 -3.09% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.290 3.83% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.165 -2.94% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 203.310 3.79% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.100 -2.74% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.090 3.69% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 11.280 -2.67% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.580 3.61% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.380 -2.56% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 22.590 3.48% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.370 -2.45% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 39.770 3.33% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.990 -2.32% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 19.420 3.19% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.705 -2.29%

