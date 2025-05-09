Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 9 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 01 May 2025 to 08 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Mag7 Dominance & Profit Warnings

Thursday 01 May 2025

In today’s update:-All roads lead to the Mag7-Australia, The Global Safe Haven (?)-Preparing For Profit WarningsBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorAll Roads Lead To The Mag7Earlier today, JP Morgan rolled out Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist, and Helge Skibeli, Portfolio Manager

2 – Australian Banks: Global Sanctuary

Thursday 01 May 2025

Trump’s tariffs have sent offshore investors scurrying to find safe havens outside US markets. Australia’s banks have been beneficiaries, fundamentals be damned

3 – The Market In Numbers – 3 May 2025

Saturday 03 May 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

4 – De Grey Offsets Northern Star’s Production Doubt

Monday 05 May 2025

Northern Star Resources’ 2moz gold production target by FY26 is under scrutiny following an FY25 guidance downgrade, although the De Grey acquisition is lauded

5 – Uranium Week: Stocks Surge, Shorts Scramble

Tuesday 06 May 2025

As President Trump’s hard line position on tariffs eased with uranium exemptions, the U308 spot and mid-term markets responded positively with ASX-listed stocks rallying sharply

6 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 02-05-25

Friday 02 May 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

7 – In Brief: Telstra Re-Rating, MinRes & MAC Copper

Friday 02 May 2025

Weekly Broker Wrap: In Brief discusses a capital boost for Telstra shareholders, while Mineral Resources performs better than feared and MAC Copper starts to flex its muscles

8 – Flight Centre: A Downgrade Anticipated

Friday 02 May 2025

Following Flight Centre Travel’s lower profit guidance, analyst explain causes and actions management is taking to address current uncertainty

9 – Future Pros And Cons From Quantum Computing

Wednesday 07 May 2025

Experts believe quantum computing has the ability to transform global financial markets in the years ahead

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 02-05-25

Monday 05 May 2025

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-05-2025

3:46 PM - Australia
2
Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 May 2025

12:28 PM - Weekly Reports
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 09-05-25

11:15 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 9 May 2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
DUG Technology’s Multiple Growth Levers

10:30 AM - Small Caps

Most Popular

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 14, 2025

Apr 14 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Collins Foods’ New European Mix

Apr 24 2025 - Australia
3
Solenergy Group complete 401kW system for Cairns Aquarium to power animal life support systems, with donations from GoodWe, Greensketch and co-funding from Quee

Apr 21 2025 - PR NewsWire
4
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Conviction Calls On ASX

Apr 10 2025 - Rudi's View
5
Aussie Broadband Unveils Ambitious Plans

Apr 16 2025 - Small Caps
6
Family Offices; Australia’s Silent Wealth Revolution

Apr 30 2025 - SMSFundamentals