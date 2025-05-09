Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 9 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 01 May 2025 to 08 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Mag7 Dominance & Profit Warnings Thursday 01 May 2025 In today’s update:-All roads lead to the Mag7-Australia, The Global Safe Haven (?)-Preparing For Profit WarningsBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorAll Roads Lead To The Mag7Earlier today, JP Morgan rolled out Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist, and Helge Skibeli, Portfolio Manager

2 – Australian Banks: Global Sanctuary Thursday 01 May 2025 Trump’s tariffs have sent offshore investors scurrying to find safe havens outside US markets. Australia’s banks have been beneficiaries, fundamentals be damned

3 – The Market In Numbers – 3 May 2025 Saturday 03 May 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

4 – De Grey Offsets Northern Star’s Production Doubt Monday 05 May 2025 Northern Star Resources’ 2moz gold production target by FY26 is under scrutiny following an FY25 guidance downgrade, although the De Grey acquisition is lauded

5 – Uranium Week: Stocks Surge, Shorts Scramble Tuesday 06 May 2025 As President Trump’s hard line position on tariffs eased with uranium exemptions, the U308 spot and mid-term markets responded positively with ASX-listed stocks rallying sharply

6 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 02-05-25 Friday 02 May 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

7 – In Brief: Telstra Re-Rating, MinRes & MAC Copper Friday 02 May 2025 Weekly Broker Wrap: In Brief discusses a capital boost for Telstra shareholders, while Mineral Resources performs better than feared and MAC Copper starts to flex its muscles

8 – Flight Centre: A Downgrade Anticipated Friday 02 May 2025 Following Flight Centre Travel’s lower profit guidance, analyst explain causes and actions management is taking to address current uncertainty

9 – Future Pros And Cons From Quantum Computing Wednesday 07 May 2025 Experts believe quantum computing has the ability to transform global financial markets in the years ahead

10 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 02-05-25 Monday 05 May 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

