The Market In Numbers – 10 May 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 10 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12605.070 2.25% 5.90% 2.73% -3.86% 7.58% All Ordinaries 8462.60 0.08% 1.46% 5.08% 0.50% 5.60% S&P ASX 200 8231.20 -0.08% 1.29% 4.94% 0.88% 5.97% S&P ASX 300 8169.30 -0.01% 1.34% 4.98% 0.87% 5.98% Communication Services 1771.10 1.16% 2.43% 9.05% 8.83% 17.98% Consumer Discretionary 4067.30 0.43% 1.76% 7.92% 3.99% 15.83% Consumer Staples 12860.80 1.71% 4.91% 10.30% 9.28% 3.90% Energy 7431.10 0.81% 1.42% -6.41% -13.82% -25.92% Financials 8811.00 -1.05% 0.24% 5.85% 2.28% 15.07% Health Care 41021.80 -3.15% -0.92% 1.22% -8.61% -7.31% Industrials 8134.70 1.52% 2.48% 4.83% 6.39% 19.43% Info Technology 2574.40 2.23% 7.09% 13.91% -6.07% 9.95% Materials 16183.00 0.53% 0.60% 1.30% 0.36% -4.12% Real Estate 3833.90 1.32% 3.91% 10.00% 1.93% 7.60% Utilities 9607.00 2.56% 4.04% 6.05% 6.36% 3.47% A-REITs 1761.10 1.30% 3.95% 10.56% 2.48% 8.42% All Technology Index 3677.10 2.50% 3.89% 10.79% -3.37% 17.18% Banks 3719.20 -2.59% -1.04% 5.99% 3.13% 16.40% Gold Index 12299.20 6.55% 6.50% 12.00% 46.01% 67.17% Metals & Mining 5354.40 0.35% 0.23% 1.45% 1.88% -3.53%

The World

Index 10 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8554.80 -0.48% 0.71% -0.33% 4.67% 4.79% DAX30 23499.32 1.79% 4.46% 6.03% 18.03% 28.87% Hang Seng 22867.74 1.61% 3.38% -1.09% 14.00% 29.06% Nikkei 225 37503.33 1.83% 4.04% 5.29% -5.99% -5.25% DJIA 41249.38 -0.16% 1.43% -1.79% -3.04% 5.45% S&P500 5659.91 -0.47% 1.63% 0.86% -3.77% 3.65% Nasdaq Comp 17928.92 -0.27% 2.77% 3.64% -7.16% 1.11%

Metals & Minerals

Index 10 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3310.94 1.94% -0.50% 5.89% 26.05% 41.62% Silver (oz) 32.62 1.29% -0.82% -6.75% 7.93% 11.52% Copper (lb) 4.5945 -0.77% -5.45% -10.83% 12.16% 6.02% Aluminium (lb) 1.0929 -0.14% -2.39% -4.80% -4.39% -2.81% Nickel (lb) 6.9760 2.47% -0.03% -4.08% -2.36% -10.31% Zinc (lb) 1.1924 2.05% -0.80% -7.21% -11.76% -10.08% Uranium (lb) weekly 70.00 5.26% 5.26% 9.38% -2.78% -15.92% Iron Ore (t) 98.23 -1.03% -1.63% -5.34% -5.40% -7.77%

Energy

Index 10 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 60.24 2.07% -0.07% -13.15% -13.30% -26.41% Brent Crude 63.20 2.13% 0.40% -13.14% -12.90% -26.03%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms