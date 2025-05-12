ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 12 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.715 12.60% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.405 -12.90% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 22.810 8.31% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.020 -9.56% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.545 5.10% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.470 -8.69% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.360 5.06% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.220 -8.64% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.560 5.05% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.110 -5.73% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.525 5.00% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.090 -5.63% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.420 4.80% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.710 -5.57% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 131.960 4.44% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.070 4.07% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.100 -5.41% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.260 3.70% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.445 -5.32% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.590 3.61% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.050 -4.98% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 3.57% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.020 -4.43% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 7.950 3.38% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.870 3.35% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.410 -3.94% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 12.070 3.34% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.670 -3.71% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.260 3.30% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.310 -3.71% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.380 3.26% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.420 -3.59% ASX – ASX LIMITED 72.380 3.24% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.785 -3.25% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 27.310 3.17% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 80.850 -3.20% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 15.160 3.06% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.480 -3.13%

