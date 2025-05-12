Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 12, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $19.42

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes March national vehicle sales rose 1.8% y/y, a very strong result considering the mid-to-high single-digit declines seen in recent months.

In the case of Eagers Automotive, the broker highlights BYD sales were up 3,189 units thanks to Shark 6 and Sealion 6&7 sales, which were not part of last year's numbers. The analyst expects this to lift 1H25 BYD-related income.

The broker notes Chery and Toyota sales also rose strongly.

Buy. Target maintained at $17.

This report was published on May 5, 2025.

Target price is $17.00 Current Price is $19.42 Difference: minus $2.42 (current price is over target).

If APE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $15.56, suggesting downside of -19.9%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY25:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 100.9, implying annual growth of 25.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.2.

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.1, implying annual growth of 5.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BGL BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.97

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BGL)) as Resume at Speculative Buy (-1) -

After a period of research restriction, Canaccord Genuity resumed coverage of Bellevue Gold with Speculative Buy rating.

Following a weak March quarter production of 25koz due to lower grades, the company issued a revised mine plan to replace the previous 5-year plan.

The downgraded FY25 production forecast of 129-134koz is expected to increase to 150koz in FY26, with FY27-29 now targeted at 190kozpa vs FY27-29 of 220-250kozpa before.

The company recently undertook a $156.5m share placement, and has launched a strategic review, stating also that it has received an unsolicited interest.

The broker incorporated lower production and higher cost estimates into its forecasts. Target price $1.50.

This report was published on May 7, 2025.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $0.97 Difference: $0.525

If BGL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 54% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.33, suggesting upside of 35.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 48.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.3, implying annual growth of -34.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.7.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.1, implying annual growth of 134.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BMT BEAMTREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.26

Petra Capital rates ((BMT)) as Buy (1) -

Beamtree Holdings reaffirmed its 20% recurring revenue growth target for FY25, supported by a near-term pipeline of circa $4m in expected contract wins and an additional $5.2m that may be signed around the June 30 balance date.

Petra Capital highlights a projected annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $30.1m and notes potential slippage in timing, prompting a modest forecast downgrade.

A new NHS initiative, Evolve Collaborative, is flagged as a long-term opportunity, with a target go-live before end 2025. First installation of the Integrated Coding Platform in Saudi Arabia is expected by end-May and could add $1m in ARR. Buy rating and $0.50 target price retained.

This report was published on May 7, 2025.

Target price is $0.50 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.24

If BMT meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 92% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.57.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 86.67.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRI BIG RIVER INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.28

Petra Capital rates ((BRI)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital highlights a recovery in the housing cycle, supported by March 2025 approvals rising 9.7% year-on-year and December quarter commencements up 2.5%.

Single-family approvals, a key driver for Big River Industries, rose 9.4% year-on-year, now making up 60.8% of total approvals.

Government support through housing policies is expected to sustain volumes, while industry commentary remains cautious due to lag effects.

Petra sees scope for improved earnings (EBITDA) and operating cash flow as activity lifts, with FY26 earnings forecast to grow 62.4%.

Buy rating and $1.78 target price retained.

This report was published on May 7, 2025.

Target price is $1.78 Current Price is $1.28 Difference: $0.5

If BRI meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.34%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.23.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 7.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.84.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CEN CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $8.49

Jarden rates ((CEN)) as Buy (1) -

New Zealand's Commerce Commission gave the green light for Contact Energy's proposed acquisition of Manawa Energy.

Jarden believes this removes a significant hurdle, and the deal will now proceed to court approval and shareholder vote.

The broker sees long-term upside for the stock if wholesale prices remain elevated and synergy guidance is met.

Buy. Target price NZ$11.11.

This report was published on May 7, 2025.

Current Price is $8.49. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 35.56 cents and EPS of 21.34 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 39.79.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 35.56 cents and EPS of 32.37 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.23.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources