ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-05-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.555 21.98% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.670 -10.71% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.720 16.74% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 8.500 -9.77% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.560 15.32% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.960 -9.76% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.670 14.38% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.600 -8.13% 360 – LIFE360 INC 27.180 13.96% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.965 -8.10% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.190 11.76% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.280 -7.87% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.270 9.94% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.320 -7.49% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 25.040 9.78% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.885 -7.33% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.990 9.04% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.170 -7.04% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.720 8.56% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.520 -7.01% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 32.770 7.76% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.325 -6.69% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 44.100 7.72% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.270 -6.20% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 20.790 6.56% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.190 -5.84% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 18.220 5.87% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.980 -5.71% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.030 5.57% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.870 -5.29% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.960 5.53% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.080 -5.26% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.820 5.51% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.310 -4.59% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.330 5.47% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.360 -3.79% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.560 5.28% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 31.560 -3.69% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.240 5.21% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 -3.45%

