ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.555
|21.98%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|3.670
|-10.71%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.720
|16.74%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|8.500
|-9.77%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.560
|15.32%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.960
|-9.76%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.670
|14.38%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.600
|-8.13%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|27.180
|13.96%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.965
|-8.10%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.190
|11.76%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|3.280
|-7.87%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|13.270
|9.94%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.320
|-7.49%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|25.040
|9.78%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.885
|-7.33%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.990
|9.04%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.170
|-7.04%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.720
|8.56%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.520
|-7.01%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|32.770
|7.76%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.325
|-6.69%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|44.100
|7.72%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.270
|-6.20%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|20.790
|6.56%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.190
|-5.84%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|18.220
|5.87%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.980
|-5.71%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|3.030
|5.57%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|7.870
|-5.29%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.960
|5.53%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.080
|-5.26%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.820
|5.51%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.310
|-4.59%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.330
|5.47%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.360
|-3.79%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.560
|5.28%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|31.560
|-3.69%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.240
|5.21%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.140
|-3.45%
