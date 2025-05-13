Buy Signal Triggered For BHP Shares

Technicals | 10:30 AM

By Michael Gable

The backing away from high tariff levels between China and the US in the past few days has seen the S&P500 Index push above its 200-day moving average, which was a target that we had over the past few weeks.

Now that the market has gapped above that line, we should see renewed buying pressure to keep markets elevated. There will be dips along the way, but pushing above this line of resistance is a major positive for now.

Today, we offer a technical view on BHP Group ((BHP))

From late 2024 to early 2025, BHP had a support level just above $38.

It broke under that in April before bouncing back and finding resistance at that old support line. Instead of being sold off heavily near resistance, BHP spent most of the past couple of weeks consolidating under that blue line, which is a bullish sign.

Yesterday it started to edge out of this consolidation and back above the blue line. This is a new buy trigger and BHP should recover well from here. Initial stops can be considered near $37.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

