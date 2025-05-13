Suunto Run — Built to Power Every Runner’s First Finish Line

PR NewsWire | 7:30 PM

SYDNEY, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As running continues to grow worldwide, Suunto introduces Suunto Run — a purpose-built sports watch featuring intuitive design, user-friendly technology, and specialized features. It’s also an ideal choice for those seeking their first sports watch.



Suunto Run offers lightweight design and specialized features for all levels runners.

Train Smart, Race Confidently

Suunto Run lasts up to 12 days on a single charge, freeing runners from battery anxiety and enabling uninterrupted data tracking throughout training cycles. Highly accurate GNSS navigation ensures precise route reviews both on the watch and the Suunto app post-training, while breadcrumb navigation allows runners to confidently follow routes even when offline.

The Suunto Run offers advanced training and navigation tools, including the Ghost Runner and Challenge Mate mode for race-day insights—delivering personalized coaching directly to your wrist. Enjoy phone-free tunes with offline music storage and use recovery data and HRV insights to know when to push or rest. All features are packed into a sleek, minimalist design with the new SuuntoOS, offering an intuitive interface and clean Finnish aesthetics.

Run Light, Train Free

The Suunto Run is ultra-light at just 36 grams and designed for all-day comfort. Its soft textile strap ensures a snug fit, and it’s compatible with all 22mm Suunto straps for easy customization. Despite its slim 11.5mm profile, it’s built tough for daily runs and rugged trails.

The 1.32" AMOLED display offers vivid clarity in all lighting conditions, from bright sun to early mornings. Protected by durable Corning Gorilla Glass, the screen resists scratches and impacts, making it easy to track your progress wherever your run takes you.

With Suunto Run, every runner — from first-timers to seasoned athletes — can train smarter, stay motivated, and achieve their goals. It’s a reliable partner built to support every stride, from daily training to race day success.

Suunto Run is available at Suunto Australia and selected retailers nationwide for AU $449.99 / NZ $499.

About Suunto

We stand for adventure. Pioneering exploration has been in our DNA since 1936, when Finnish orienteer Tuomas Vohlonen developed a more accurate compass. Today Suunto is at the forefront of design and innovation for sports watches, dive computers, compasses and digital services used by adventurers all over the globe. We are proud that Suunto products can take a beating but are also designed with an everyday aesthetic that reflects our Nordic identity.

