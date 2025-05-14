ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change 360 – LIFE360 INC 29.750 9.46% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.370 -15.75% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.180 6.89% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.730 -15.61% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.785 6.08% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.510 -9.58% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.070 5.21% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 62.100 -8.85% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.090 5.03% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.720 -5.58% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.290 4.78% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 9.400 -5.34% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.310 4.42% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.700 -4.52% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 26.040 3.99% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.690 -4.29% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.070 3.72% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.690 -4.00% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.020 3.66% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.000 -3.61% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.000 3.55% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.360 -3.45% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.390 3.54% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.800 3.54% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.910 -3.36% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.335 3.49% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.930 -3.13% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.640 3.47% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.860 -3.05% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 22.310 3.43% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.285 -3.02% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.520 3.30% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.010 -2.82% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 41.400 3.11% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.730 -2.77% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 31.450 3.08% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.490 -2.73% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.680 3.07% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.800 -2.70%

