ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|29.750
|9.46%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|3.370
|-15.75%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.180
|6.89%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.730
|-15.61%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.785
|6.08%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.510
|-9.58%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.070
|5.21%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|62.100
|-8.85%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.090
|5.03%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|3.720
|-5.58%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.290
|4.78%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|9.400
|-5.34%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.310
|4.42%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|5.700
|-4.52%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|26.040
|3.99%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.690
|-4.29%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.070
|3.72%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|7.690
|-4.00%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|13.020
|3.66%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|4.000
|-3.61%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.000
|3.55%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|10.360
|-3.45%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.390
|3.54%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.280
|-3.45%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|3.800
|3.54%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.910
|-3.36%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.335
|3.49%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.930
|-3.13%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.640
|3.47%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.860
|-3.05%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|22.310
|3.43%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.285
|-3.02%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|12.520
|3.30%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|10.010
|-2.82%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|41.400
|3.11%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|7.730
|-2.77%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|31.450
|3.08%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.490
|-2.73%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.680
|3.07%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.800
|-2.70%
