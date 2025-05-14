BenQ Launches World’s First Google EDLA Certified Digital Signage

PR NewsWire | 12:21 PM

BenQ’s SL04 and SH04 series make history as the world’s first digital signage displays to earn Google EDLA Certification, Pantone® Validation and Pantone® SkinTone™ Validation.

SYDNEY, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ, a global leader in display solutions for education and corporate environments, is setting a new industry standard with its latest digital signage lineup. The SH04 High Brightness series and SL04 series are delivering seamless performance and advanced capabilities. In a world-first achievement, both series are also Pantone® and Pantone® SkinTone™ Validated, ensuring true-to-life colour accuracy for visual experiences.



The SH04 and SL04 series are ideal for school common areas and classrooms, with the high-brightness SH04 displays being especially suited for campus signage applications. Both series are fully certified by Google, giving school administrators and teachers access to thousands of apps via the Play Store and Google’s core services.

Additionally, the SH04 and SL04 series can be easily mounted in portrait or landscape orientation and are designed for 24/7 operation, with a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours.

"We’re excited to unveil our next-generation digital signage, the Google-certified SH04 and SL04 series," says Martin Moelle, Managing Director of BenQ Australia. "These innovative displays are built to elevate campus environments, combining vibrant visuals, powerful performance, and enhanced security—setting a new standard for engaging, effective signage and learning experiences."

Colour modes for every scenario

The SH04 and SL04 series displays support expansive colour gamut:

SH04: 95% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB, 85% NTSC

SL04: 99% sRGB, 72% NTSC

In addition, both series offer 10-bit colour depth and support a variety of colour modes: Pantone mode, M-book mode, High-detail mode, Sketch mode, and Cinema mode.

Get your message across

School administrators and IT staff can leverage BenQ X-Sign to remotely create, manage, and display custom digital signage across any BenQ display on campus. This versatile tool can be used for everything from cafeteria menus and event schedules to sports scores.

Signage powered by Google

SH04 and SL04 displays are fully Google-certified under the Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA), ensuring they meet Google’s standards and come equipped with built-in Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Built-in sustainability

The SH04 and SL04 display series are ENERGY STAR® 8.0 certified for a reduced carbon footprint. In addition, the packaging size has been halved compared to previous digital signage models. This allows for improved transportation efficiency of the displays by 60% to help cut emissions.

