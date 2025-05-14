Workato Completes IRAP Assessment to Support Enterprise Orchestration and Automation for Australian Government and Regulated Industries

PR NewsWire | 8:34 PM

IRAP assessment strengthens digital transformation and cloud service capabilities for public sector and regulated industry customers.

SYDNEY, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Workato®, the leading enterprise orchestration platform, has successfully completed an independent Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment. This assessment evaluated Workato’s security posture against the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM) controls at the PROTECTED level.

The completion of the IRAP assessment adds to Workato’s broader global security achievements over the past three months, including the PCI DSS 4.01 Level 1 service provider as well as the ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 certifications. This underscores Workato’s strong commitment to safeguarding sensitive customer information and maintaining operational excellence for government and regulated industry customers.

The IRAP assessment was performed by an endorsed IRAP Assessor, providing an independent evaluation of Workato’s security controls. The assessment strengthens Workato’s ability to support Australian Government agencies and regulated enterprises in meeting stringent security expectations.

"Many government agencies face challenges with siloed data and fragmented processes, which increase operational burdens and inefficiencies. These agencies are looking for cloud-based enterprise orchestration solutions that connect applications and processes end-to-end while being simple to implement and secure," said John Deeb, General Manager, ANZ at Workato.

"Workato has always prioritised providing government agencies and organisations with a secure, efficient platform to orchestrate their technology stacks. Completing the IRAP assessment, together with our extensive security features, gives our customers greater confidence in consolidating workflows and applications into one platform while maintaining complete data sovereignty within Australia," Deeb said.

The IRAP assessment enables Workato to expand its presence in the Australian public sector and regulated industries, offering seamless system, data, and technology integration with the assurance that its platform has been independently assessed against Australian Government security requirements.

"We are proud to demonstrate our commitment to security and governance through the successful completion of the IRAP assessment. This milestone reinforces our focus on supporting Australian Government agencies and regulated enterprises with secure and resilient orchestration solutions," said Hans Gustavson, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Workato.

Workato’s security program focuses on continuous improvement, ongoing risk management, and adherence to best practice cybersecurity standards, allowing customers to confidently transform their operations and focus on their missions. Read more about Workato’s world-class and industry-leading security at workato.com/platform/security as well as more on Workato’s IRAP assessment here .

About Workato

Workato transforms technology complexity into business opportunity. As the leader in enterprise orchestration, Workato helps businesses globally streamline operations by connecting data, processes, applications, and experiences. Its AI-powered platform enables teams to navigate complex workflows in real-time, driving efficiency and agility. Trusted by over 12,000 global customers, Workato empowers organisations of every size to unlock new value and lead in today’s fast-changing world. Learn how Workato helps businesses of all sizes achieve more at workato.com .

