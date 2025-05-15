ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 15 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|7.780
|8.81%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.125
|-10.71%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|6.200
|8.20%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.660
|-8.28%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.300
|7.14%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.550
|-5.98%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|8.900
|5.70%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.570
|-5.79%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|182.050
|4.71%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.510
|-5.56%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.310
|3.39%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|5.100
|-5.20%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|45.440
|3.30%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|8.650
|-5.15%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|34.190
|3.11%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.830
|-5.14%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.710
|2.90%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.380
|-5.00%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.550
|2.82%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.660
|-4.86%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.190
|2.70%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|131.200
|-4.23%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.020
|2.54%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.025
|-4.21%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.390
|2.42%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.530
|-4.17%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|83.040
|2.20%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.110
|-4.01%
|APA – APA GROUP
|8.330
|2.08%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|4.810
|-3.99%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.250
|2.04%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|74.730
|-3.98%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|26.540
|1.92%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.160
|-3.95%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|63.260
|1.87%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.200
|-3.93%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|103.770
|1.86%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|2.950
|-3.91%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|20.620
|1.68%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|30.230
|-3.88%
