ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 15 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.780 8.81% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.125 -10.71% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 6.200 8.20% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.660 -8.28% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.300 7.14% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.550 -5.98% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.900 5.70% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.570 -5.79% XRO – XERO LIMITED 182.050 4.71% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.510 -5.56% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.310 3.39% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.100 -5.20% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 45.440 3.30% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 8.650 -5.15% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 34.190 3.11% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.830 -5.14% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.710 2.90% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.380 -5.00% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.550 2.82% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.660 -4.86% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 2.70% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 131.200 -4.23% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.020 2.54% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.025 -4.21% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.390 2.42% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.530 -4.17% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 83.040 2.20% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.110 -4.01% APA – APA GROUP 8.330 2.08% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.810 -3.99% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 2.04% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 74.730 -3.98% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 26.540 1.92% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.160 -3.95% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 63.260 1.87% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.200 -3.93% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 103.770 1.86% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 2.950 -3.91% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 20.620 1.68% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 30.230 -3.88%

