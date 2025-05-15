CCTV+: “Shared Visions Transcend Boundaries” – Guizhou Culture and Tourism Showcase Held in Australia

PR NewsWire | May 15 2025

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the afternoon of 12 May, Sydney, Australia, hosted the grand launch of the 2025 Amazing Guizhou Culture and Tourism Sydney Promotion Week, alongside the Guizhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference. The event was attended by the Guizhou delegation, officials from Chinese embassies and consulates in Australia, officials from Australian government agencies, as well as members of the overseas Chinese community, local businesses, and media outlets.

At the conference, the Guizhou delegation delivered a thematic presentation, highlighting the positive trends in recent years between Australia and Guizhou. These include advancements in the trade of specialized commodities such as phosphorus fertilizer, traditional Chinese grain spirit baijiu, and tyres, as well as more dynamic economic exchanges. The delegation also emphasized deeper scientific and technological collaborations, particularly those drawing on China’s "Sky Eye," the Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope located in Guizhou, alongside intensified educational partnerships, including study abroad programs and joint educational initiatives. Moreover, they underscored the growing frequency of cultural interactions, reflected in tourism exchanges and the establishment of sister city relationships. The presentation culminated in a vivid depiction of Guizhou’s breathtaking natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, harmonious coexistence, and robust development.

In their introduction, the delegation expressed their commitment to fostering increasingly closer exchanges and cooperation between the two regions. By expanding channels for people-to-people communication and enabling more Australians to understand and appreciate Guizhou, they aim to make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

During the event, Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group Co., Ltd. signed a partnership agreement with Australian travel company Wendy Wu Tours. Additionally, the Guizhou International Cultural Association entered into a collaborative agreement with The Oz-Sino Association for Advancement of Culture and Arts (OAACA).

At the launch ceremony, Guizhou showcased a series of ethnic cultural performances. The promotion week, running until May 31, includes an extensive lineup of activities including photography exhibitions, demonstrations of intangible cultural heritage skills, specialty product displays, and ethnic song and dance flash mobs. These events aim to provide Australians with a comprehensive, multi-faceted, and intimate experience of the unique charm of Amazing Guizhou.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms