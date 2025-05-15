Curaleaf International Launches a Range of Medical Cannabis Products in Australia

PR NewsWire | May 15 2025

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Curaleaf International, part of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CURA) a leading international provider of medical cannabis products, today announced the launch of Curaleaf branded products in Australia. This announcement marks the expansion of Curaleaf’s presence in one of the world’s fastest growing medical cannabis markets and underscores its commitment to local collaboration, clinical integrity, and patient care.

The initial product offering, comprising four cannabis flower strains, will be distributed via Canngea, a licensed Australian manufacturer and wholesaler with a wealth of experience in medical cannabis. This partnership supports Curaleaf’s vision to be the world’s leading cannabis company by consistently delivering superior products and services.

Over the coming months, patients and healthcare professionals in Australia can look forward to a broader portfolio and further innovative solutions offered by Curaleaf, including precision-dosed inhalation formats and popular strains already widely prescribed across the UK, Germany, and other key European markets.

Juan Martinez, Head of Curaleaf International, commented: "Entering the Australian market is a significant milestone in our global strategy to expand access to high-quality, evidence-backed cannabis medicines. We’re committed to supporting Australian patients and healthcare professionals with reliable, consistent products and the backing of one of the industry’s most advanced supply chains."

Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf, added: "Australia is an exciting and rapidly evolving market, expected to surpass $1 billion in annual sales next year, and this launch is a positive step forward in our strategy to extend our position as the global leader in cannabis. We’re bringing a proven portfolio and a strong track record of innovation, with more to come."

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International is shaping the future of cannabis through its commitment to research and product excellence. Powered by a strong presence at all stages of the supply chain, its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction, and production. Amidst a rapid growth trajectory, the emphasis on quality and expertise aims to ensure the delivery of safe and legal cannabis.

Curaleaf International’s network includes a clinic, pharmacy, and laboratory in the UK; cultivation and EU-GMP processing facilities in Portugal; an EU-GMP processing, quality assurance and research site in Spain; Four20 Pharma wholesaler and distributor in Germany; a Polish wholesaler and clinic; and the EU-GMP producer Northern Green Canada.

Curaleaf International is part of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., a leading international producer and distributor of consumer cannabis products.

