Objective to unveil planning tech at PIA Congress 2025

PR NewsWire | 10:05 AM

SYDNEY, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Objective Corporation (ASX: OCL) is proud to announce its role as Platinum Sponsor of the 2025 Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) Congress, taking place 28–30 May in Darwin. This year, Objective is set to do more than just show up and they’re bringing something new.

At the heart of Objective’s sponsorship is a powerful message: council planning teams deserve better tools to shape communities of the future. For too long, under-resourced councils and overworked planners have been expected to deliver critical development outcomes with outdated systems and a patchwork of processes.

That’s about to change.

"We’ve spent the last year working hand-in-hand with councils and their planners across Australia to reimagine how statutory planning can work — efficiently, transparently, and without the admin grind," said Andrea Breen, VP Local Government Solutions at Objective. "We’re excited to give the PIA community a first look at software, purpose built just for them."

While details remain under wraps until the start of PIA Congress, Objective has confirmed it will be previewing a software-platform designed specifically for Australian council planning teams, focused on streamlining development assessment and supporting better, faster and consistent planning decisions.

"We’re excited to have Objective join us in Darwin for the 74th PIA Congress as our Platinum and Principal Awards sponsor," said Matt Collins, CEO of the Planning Institute of Australia. "Partners like Objective, bring the latest technology to our eco-system of planners, who are often the unsung heroes of our communities."

"This is about more than just tech," Breen, continued. "It’s about giving planners the time, tools, and trust they need to focus on what they were trained to do — shape great communities."

Attendees can visit Objective at booth 4 throughout the conference and join the mainstage session 29 May 2025 at 4pm, for a behind-the-scenes look at how planning leaders are already preparing for the future.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM OBJECTIVE AT PIA:

Live tech previews of an all-new platform for planners.

Real stories from councils tackling approval backlogs and planner burnout.

Expert insights on how AI is helping — not replacing — human decision-making in planning.

A special announcement that will transform the way councils handle development applications.

WHO SHOULD VISIT

Council planners and team leaders.

CIOs and digital transformation leaders.

Executive directors of planning/building.

Anyone tired of chasing spreadsheets and looking for a better way to assess DAs.

JOIN OBJECTIVE AT PIA CONGRESS 2025

Visit Objective at PIA Congress if you work in planning – it’s worth seeing:

Darwin Convention Centre – Booth 4.

Join our mainstage session on 29 May 2025 at 4pm for a glimpse at what’s next.

at for a glimpse at what’s next. Book a walkthrough of the new-to-market solution – for the first step into the future of planning.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms