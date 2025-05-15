Premier Construction Software Becomes First Government-Certified Trust Accounting Solution in Queensland

PR NewsWire | 7:00 AM

QUEENSLAND, Australia, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) has officially certified Premier Construction Software, including its newly developed trust accounting add-on, as the first software solution compliant with Queensland’s trust account legislation.



Premier Construction Software

Now listed on the QBCC’s public registry, this certification positions Premier as the leading platform for trust accounting compliance across construction projects in Queensland.

Under Queensland law, all government construction projects over $1 million and private sector projects over $10 million must use software that meets strict trust accounting standards. Non-compliance can result in suspension of a builder’s licence.

"We’re proud to be the first software awarded QBCC certification," said Michael Jantke, CEO, Australia & New Zealand.

"This reflects our continued investment in development and compliance. Construction companies have been under growing pressure to manage trust accounts correctly. Our platform helps them reduce administrative overheads, pass audits, and protect their licences with confidence."

The trust accounting burden has caused significant stress for builders across Queensland, with failed audits and manual processes adding to the challenge. Premier’s fully integrated platform solves this by automating compliance within its broader construction ERP, bringing financial management, project oversight, and trust accounting into a single solution.

This milestone gives Queensland builders access to an end-to-end financial platform that not only supports business operations but also meets the state’s evolving legal requirements.

To learn more, visit www.premiercs.com.

About Premier Construction Software

Founded in 2009, Premier Construction Software is a global provider of construction ERP software. With offices in North America, Australia/New Zealand, and the UAE, Premier empowers construction teams with real-time financial insights, automated workflows, and AI-driven project management tools. Premier is a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., a global leader in vertical market software solutions.

Media Contact: Alena Blyshchyk, Marketing Manager, alena.blyshchyk@premiercs.com, www.premiercs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2687513/Premier_Construction_Software_Premier_Construction_Software_Beco.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms