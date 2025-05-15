Rudi’s View: 30 For ’30 & Best Buy Convictions

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



Analysts at UBS have updated their 30 for '30 global equities list, which is an attempt to identify higher quality companies with a dependable, solid, sustainable growth path ahead for the coming five years, at least.



Given similarities with my own personal research into ASX-listed All-Weather companies, I very much applaud, and sympathise with the effort. The latest update saw the removal of US-listed life sciences services provider Iqvia Holdings. UBS sees challenges and headwinds impacting for longer, including margin pressures and thus better alternatives elsewhere.



Instead, AstraZeneca and HDFC Bank have been added. The first is labeled "an innovation leader with an underappreciated pipeline optionality", whereas HDFC Bank is a leading private sector bank in India and ranks among the top global banks by market capitalisation.



Before we move on to the other 28 companies selected, let's pause and digest first the research focus that underpins UBS's selections. The next decade, the analysts posit, is likely to favour companies using technology to disrupt other sectors.



Within this framework, the analysts' attention is centred around greentech, fintech, and health-tech sectors, as well as on artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity inside global technology.



Collectively, the analysts see industry leaders for 2030 emerging from these sectors. Stocks selected for the 30 for '30 basket are expected to deliver superior earnings growth to the market, boosted by positive, durable structural trends supporting the theme.



The remaining 28 (all are listed in the US, for as long the SEC doesn't de-list Chinese companies as sometimes suggested by the US president):



-Air Liquide

-Alcon

-Alibaba Group

-Bank of America

-Barclays

-Crowdstrike Holdings

-Enel

-Euronext

-Goldman Sachs

-IntercontinentalExchange

-Intesa SanPaolo

-Intuitive Surgical

-Linde

-Lonza Group

-MasterCard

-Meta Platforms

-Microsoft

-Oracle

-Rolls Royce

-Salesforce

-ServiceNow

-Societe Generale

-Standard Chartered

-Stryker Corp

-TSMC

-Trane Technologies

-Uber Technologies

-Vonovia



My personal research into All-Weathers restricts itself to companies listed on the ASX (notably absent from the list above) with curated selections 24/7 available to paying subscribers at FNArena: https://fnarena.com/index.php/analysis-data/all-weather-stocks/



The FNArena-Vested Equities All-Weather Model Portfolio draws its inspiration and choices from those lists.



Sticking with the Australian focus, below are selections for Conviction lists, Best Buys and Model Portfolios as per their latest updates.