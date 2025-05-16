AGL and Risen Energy Empowers Australia’s First HJT Solar Farm at Canally

PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

NINGBO, China, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant stride for renewable energy in Australia, AGL Energy, the country’s largest electricity generator, has accomplished the installation of modules at Canally Solar Farm, the nation’s first utility-scale solar project utilizing Heterojunction (HJT) technology. Risen Energy, the world’s largest producer of HJT modules, proudly announces its role as the PV module supplier for the project. Notably, the pioneering project commenced operations towards late 2024 within the expansive Canally Almond Orchard in New South Wales.

The Canally Solar Farm represents a major leap forward with its deployment of Risen Energy’s HJT Hyper-ion Module, RSM110-8-580BHDG. Approximately 11,000 panels have been installed as part of this groundbreaking initiative. These high-performance modules deliver an output power of 580Wp and are designed to operate efficiently within a temperature range of -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, addressing the prevalent heat risks in the country. Risen Energy’s HJT modules boast a remarkable degradation rate of 0.3% per year, along with an impressive temperature co-efficient as low as -0.24%/?, guaranteeing enhanced yield and returns for renewable projects.

Risen Energy’s technology choice underscores a strategic shift towards more sustainable and efficient energy solutions capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions. The use of HJT technology is expected to set new standards in the industry and foster wider adoption across other regions.

"It’s another milestone for us to elevate the HJT technology to a broader platform. We aspire to revolutionize solar energy utilization in Australia and globally, reshaping industry benchmarks. Our mission is to enhance the energy structure through technological innovation and improve the quality of life for people everywhere," stated Bryan Qin, Sales Director at Risen Energy Australia.

As forecasted by AGL, combined with a 5MWh battery system, the project will significantly cut the Canally Almond Orchard’s diesel consumption by 85%, leading to a reduction of approximately 10,900 tonnes of Scope 1 CO2-e emissions per year. This reduction is equivalent to taking more than 3,000 cars off the roads annually.

"The completion of module installation at Canally Solar Farm marks a key milestone in AGL’s commitment to investing in innovative and sustainable energy solutions," said Brendan Weinert, Head of Sustainable Business Energy Solutions at AGL Energy. "Partnering with Risen Energy and integrating HJT technology into this project allows us to push the boundaries of performance and efficiency, while delivering meaningful environmental benefits for our customer operations and the broader community. We’re excited about the role Canally will play in shaping the future of renewable energy in Australia."

The success of Canally Solar Farm provides both motivation and validation for future HJT PV projects in Australia and worldwide. Looking ahead, Risen Energy continues its dedication towards technological innovation aimed at optimizing module efficiency further aiding global efforts toward an energy transition.

