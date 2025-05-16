ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.135 10.73% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.900 -7.96% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.555 8.82% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.720 -7.23% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.210 8.81% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.250 -6.02% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 8.00% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.770 -4.81% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.380 7.38% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.730 -3.89% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.180 5.88% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 7.620 -3.42% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.380 5.56% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.530 -3.41% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.580 5.45% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.560 -3.11% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 6.480 4.52% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 44.080 -2.99% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.840 4.35% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.290 -2.95% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.960 4.26% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.850 -2.86% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.180 4.19% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.650 -2.81% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.800 4.13% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.480 -2.75% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.030 4.12% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.450 3.97% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.640 -2.67% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.280 3.80% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.500 3.73% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.185 -2.63% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.360 3.70% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.130 -2.59% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.860 3.61% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 6.050 -2.58% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 77.420 3.60% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.190 -2.57%

