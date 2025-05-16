Introducing Motorola’s stunning new motorola edge 60 fusion

PR NewsWire | May 16 2025

Packed with premium features: s marter, highly personalised AI;

world-first camera features; Pantone Validated Colours and

the brightest display in the category – all for just $699

SYDNEY, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile communications leader, Motorola, has announced the launch of the highly anticipated motorola edge 60 fusion in Australia.



motorola edge 60 fusion in the colours Slipstream, Amazonite and Zephyr

On sale from Thursday 22 May, the motorola edge 60 fusion introduces new highly evolved moto ai[12] features which are more intuitive than any previous models and set to transform daily interactions. With the world’s first Sony LYTIATM 700C camera validated by Pantone, plus the brightest display in the category[1] with Pantone Validated Colours[10], it produced the most outstanding, true-to-life imagery. The battery can power up for a full-day battery in just eight minutes .

Priced at just $699, the motorola edge 60 fusion features a tactile leather-inspired finish for an added layer of elegance. The colours of Slipstream, Amazonite and Zephyr have been designed in conjunction with Pantone Colour InstituteTM.

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protects the device with 2x better drop and scratch performance[7]. It also meets military standards for durability – ideal to face scorching summer days as high as 60°C – even blazing temperatures inside a parked car! It also withstands up to 95% humidity, the kind found in coastal areas[8]. Its worry-free underwater protection is designed to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes, so being dropped in the water is one less thing to worry about[9].

FULL TECH SPECS:

Everyday moments made easier with moto ai

Artificial Intelligence is central to Motorola’s innovation, enhancing all facets of its technology. With a quick prompt like ‘Catch me up’ moto ai delivers concise, tailored summaries[5] of what matters most. Users can skip the endless scrolling and focus on staying on top of their day with clarity and ease. Expanded app coverage – including WhatsApp calls – and customisable summaries put the user in control, while quick actions like returning calls or replying to messages make staying connected easy.

Capturing screenshots, photos, and notes is easy with moto ai’s ‘Remember this and Recall’ automatically analysing and tagging them. If you need more detail, add a note yourself. Later, simply ask, "What was I getting for Dad?" and moto ai will pull up exactly what’s needed, like that screenshot of a polo shirt.

Users can stay focused with moto ai’s ‘Pay attention’, allowing moto ai to handle the notes. With live transcription and speaker identification, type or press ‘Pay Attention’ in the search bar to start recording automatically. Your session is transcribed in real time, so you can stay engaged without missing a word.

Motorola hasn’t just strengthened its existing moto ai features, but equipped the edge 60 fusion with new AI capabilities that will transform daily interactions: Next Move, Playlist Studio, and Image Studio.

With Motorola’s Next Move, users can receive tailored recommendations based on what’s on their screen, whether a recipe or travel plans, moto ai gives suggested next steps – ideal for beginners and AI enthusiasts alike who want to understand what AI can do for them.

Users can turn to Playlist Studio to set the tone for the day, using on-screen content or a prompt within the moto ai app to curate a perfect playlist, while Image Studio[11] helps bring fresh entertainment to group chats and social media, using generative AI creation and editing capabilities to turn ideas into images, avatars, stickers, and wallpapers.

Content creation continues to be an area significantly enhanced by moto ai, bringing a cinematic effect to everyday moments, moto ai works behind the scenes to deliver the best possible photos and videos. The Photo Enhancement Engine applies precise colour, brightness, and texture adjustments, as well as noise reduction to content captured, bringing it to life with exceptional clarity and vibrancy.

Smartphone essentials engineered with the premium quality you want

The motorola edge 60 fusion offers the best of the best when it comes to essential features. The camera is not just a first for Motorola, but the world, powered by Sony LYTIATM 700C sensor and featuring OIS video stabilisation, users can effortlessly shoot like a pro and curate standout photos. With colours validated by Pantone, users can be confident that they are documenting the world as they see it, true to life.

Impressive imagery requires an impressive display, and the motorola edge 60 fusion delivers Motorola’s sharpest, brightest display ever. The 6.7" pOLED display reveals the full potential of content, even in particularly sunny environments. Users can enjoy a clear, vibrant picture with Pantone Validated Colours[10], plus sharper detail and less pixelation thanks to Super HD resolution (1220p), delivering 13% more resolution than standard Full HD (1080p) displays. In addition, it can reach a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits – 2.8x brighter than the previous generation motorola edge[3,4].

These groundbreaking essentials require an impressive battery to support, and Motorola has delivered just that with a 5200mAh battery and 68W TurboPowerTM charging, allowing users to power up for a full-day battery in just eight minutes[2].

From its exceptional camera, to the stunning display, all can be enjoyed stutter-free, with the ultrafast MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset ensuring no annoying stops and starts, plus up to additional 12GB of RAM[9] with RAM Boost.

Twice as tough: Durability and craftsmanship like never before

The motorola edge 60 fusion is the epitome of quality craftsmanship and purposeful design, featuring a leather-inspired finish that gives you a touch of luxury and an added layer of elegance. In another example of maximising Motorola’s unique partnership with Pantone, the device’s aesthetic is elevated further thanks to specially curated hues – Slipstream, Amazonite and Zephyr – that have been designed in conjunction with Pantone Colour InstituteTM.

Its beautiful finish is built to last, featuring Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, the device’s display is protected with 2x better drop and scratch performance[7]. The motorola edge 60 fusion also meets military standards for durability, thanks to its MIL-STG 810H rating, all while maintaining a sophisticated, elegant look-and-feel. It’s protected against extreme temperatures including harsh winters as cold as -20°C or scorching summer days as high as 60°C – even the blazing temperatures inside a parked car. It also withstands up to 95% humidity, the kind found in coastal areas[8].

Complementing its tough build is its worry-free underwater protection. The motorola edge 60 fusion is engineered to give you peace of mind with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering superior protection against dust, direct, sand, and high-pressure water. Plus, it’s designed to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes, so being dropped in the water is one less thing to worry about[9].

Availability

The motorola edge 60 fusion is available to buy from 22 May, RRP $699. Stockists will include JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Amazon, and motorola.com.au. Colour availability may vary store-to-store.

Visit motorola.com.au to sign up for updates.

Follow Motorola Australia on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Legal disclaimers

The brightest display in the category: Based on a peak brightness of 4500 nits within products priced between $400 and $600 USD in LATAM/EMEA/AP countries as of January 2025. Charging: Power for the day 5200mAh = 8 minutes. Requires Motorola TurboPowerTM 68W Charger; sold separately. Median users can get up to 12 hours of battery life in 5200mAh = 8 minutes of charge. Battery must be substantially depleted; charge boost must be "on"; charging rate slows as charging progresses. 4500 nits peak brightness: Available user nits is less and may vary due to app/video limitations and operating system and other functions utilising part of this capacity. 2.8x brighter display. Compared to the previous generation motorola edge 50. Catch me up: Catch Me Up is compatible with the following messaging apps: Google Dialer (GMS), Dialer AOSP, WhatsApp, SMS by Google, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, LINE, Discord, Viber, Signal, Instagram (Direct Messages), Google Chat, Slack, Textme, Skype, Messages SMS Messages, TikTok, X Messages, LinkedIn, AirBnb Compatibility with other messaging platforms is not guaranteed. Storage & RAM memory: Available user storage and memory is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilising part of this capacity; may change with software updates. Design & Build Quality: military standards for durability The U.S. Department of Defense’s MIL-SPEC standards establish methodologies for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Motorola tests devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions under select categories and procedures of the MIL-STD-810H standard to determine durability. Such testing is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. The motorola edge 60 fusion was tested against 16 categories and 14 MIL-STD-810H procedures to prove its toughness. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD 810H testing, is not covered under Motorola’s standard warranty. IP69 & IP68 underwater protection: Tested under controlled laboratory conditions, the phone is water, splash, and dust resistant to ratings of IP68 and IP69 (IEC 60529). The phone can be submerged up to 1.5 meters in still, fresh water for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against powerful, high-temperature water jets for up to 30 seconds. Exposure to conditions beyond these ratings is not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of any size. Not waterproof. Storage & RAM memory: Available user storage and memory is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilising part of this capacity; may change with software updates. PANTONE is the global authority on colour and creator of the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) and PANTONE SkinTone colours. Image Studio: AI-generated results may vary. Motorola Account login is required to access moto ai features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality. The following languages are supported: English, Spanish, Portuguese. Moto ai requires 5G or stable network connectivity to function properly. Availability and performance of these features may vary depending on your network provider, location, and plan. Access to 5G services may require a compatible device and plan, and network performance may be impacted by factors beyond Motorola’s control. Please consult with your carrier for more information on 5G availability and connectivity requirements.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms