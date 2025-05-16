Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 16 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 08 May 2025 to 15 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-05-2025 Friday 09 May 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Rudi’s View: CSL & NextDC Thursday 08 May 2025 Your Editor attended presentations by CSL and NextDC this week

3 – Uranium Week: A Fundamental Disconnect? Tuesday 13 May 2025 The big picture outlook for uranium demand remains strong which has commentators questioning (again) is the uranium market disconnected from the longer-term picture?

4 – Rudi’s View: Awaiting The Real World Ramifications (continued) Wednesday 14 May 2025 By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorHolding out a proverbial carrot in front of global financial markets is a highly effective strategy.It worked for the first Trump administration, as it has worked on many other occasions too. After we all digested the shock of an all-out tariff atta

5 – DUG Technology’s Multiple Growth Levers Friday 09 May 2025 Third quarter results for DUG Technology impressed and brokers remain upbeat given a full order book and building international momentum

6 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 9 May 2025 Friday 09 May 2025 Our top ten news stories from 01 May 2025 to 08 May 2025

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 09-05-25 Friday 09 May 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – The Market In Numbers – 10 May 2025 Saturday 10 May 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – The Short Report – 08 May 2025 Thursday 08 May 2025 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – Records Abound For Life360 Wednesday 14 May 2025 Tracking technology company Life360 posted March quarter records across several metrics, putting almost literally a rocket under the share price

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms