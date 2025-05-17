The Market In Numbers – 17 May 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 17 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12786.790 1.44% 7.42% 4.21% -2.47% 9.13% All Ordinaries 8579.90 1.39% 2.86% 6.54% 1.89% 7.06% S&P ASX 200 8343.70 1.37% 2.68% 6.38% 2.26% 7.42% S&P ASX 300 8277.40 1.32% 2.69% 6.36% 2.20% 7.38% Communication Services 1772.20 0.06% 2.49% 9.12% 8.90% 18.05% Consumer Discretionary 4082.60 0.38% 2.14% 8.33% 4.38% 16.26% Consumer Staples 12435.40 -3.31% 1.44% 6.65% 5.66% 0.46% Energy 7860.10 5.77% 7.28% -1.00% -8.85% -21.65% Financials 8931.40 1.37% 1.61% 7.30% 3.68% 16.64% Health Care 41476.00 1.11% 0.17% 2.34% -7.60% -6.28% Industrials 8281.80 1.81% 4.33% 6.73% 8.31% 21.59% Info Technology 2719.10 5.62% 13.11% 20.31% -0.80% 16.13% Materials 16596.30 2.55% 3.17% 3.88% 2.92% -1.67% Real Estate 3814.60 -0.50% 3.38% 9.45% 1.41% 7.06% Utilities 9364.20 -2.53% 1.41% 3.37% 3.67% 0.85% A-REITs 1750.80 -0.58% 3.35% 9.91% 1.89% 7.79% All Technology Index 3874.20 5.36% 9.46% 16.73% 1.81% 23.46% Banks 3763.50 1.19% 0.14% 7.25% 4.36% 17.79% Gold Index 11363.00 -7.61% -1.61% 3.47% 34.89% 54.45% Metals & Mining 5489.10 2.52% 2.75% 4.00% 4.44% -1.11%

The World

Index 17 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8684.56 1.52% 2.23% 1.19% 6.26% 6.37% DAX30 23767.43 1.14% 5.65% 7.24% 19.38% 30.34% Hang Seng 23345.05 2.09% 5.54% 0.98% 16.38% 31.75% Nikkei 225 37753.72 0.67% 4.74% 6.00% -5.37% -4.62% DJIA 42654.74 3.41% 4.88% 1.55% 0.26% 9.04% S&P500 5958.38 5.27% 6.99% 6.17% 1.30% 9.12% Nasdaq Comp 19211.10 7.15% 10.12% 11.05% -0.52% 8.34%

Metals & Minerals

Index 17 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3243.75 -2.03% -2.52% 3.74% 23.49% 38.74% Silver (oz) 32.79 0.53% -0.29% -6.26% 8.50% 12.11% Copper (lb) 4.6810 1.88% -3.67% -9.15% 14.27% 8.02% Aluminium (lb) 1.1346 3.82% 1.33% -1.17% -0.74% 0.90% Nickel (lb) 7.0213 0.65% 0.62% -3.46% -1.73% -9.73% Zinc (lb) 1.2380 3.82% 3.00% -3.67% -8.38% -6.64% Uranium (lb) weekly 70.00 0.00% 5.26% 9.38% -2.78% -15.92% Iron Ore (t) 100.42 2.23% 0.56% -3.23% -3.29% -5.72%

Energy

Index 17 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 61.70 2.42% 2.36% -11.04% -11.20% -24.63% Brent Crude 64.61 2.23% 2.64% -11.20% -10.96% -24.38%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms