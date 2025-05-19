ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.315 16.37% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.680 -16.56% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.115 4.55% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.180 -12.80% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 8.710 3.44% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.405 -9.94% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.590 3.37% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.505 -9.01% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.600 3.37% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 24.080 -8.79% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.120 3.18% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 -8.33% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.965 3.15% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.505 -8.18% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.010 3.06% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.170 -8.11% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.940 2.60% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.230 -8.00% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 35.540 2.57% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.320 -7.92% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.000 2.56% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.700 -7.86% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 79.390 2.54% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.410 -7.74% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.430 2.38% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.650 -7.12% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.690 2.36% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.060 -6.99% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.880 2.33% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.925 -6.55% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.530 2.02% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.220 -6.38% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.550 2.00% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.840 -6.34% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.600 1.96% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 29.010 -6.33% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 44.930 1.93% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.970 -6.19% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.880 1.89% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 7.330 -5.66%

