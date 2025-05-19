Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 19, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:06 AM

3PL 3P LEARNING LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $0.66

Taylor Collison rates ((3PL)) as Hold (3) -

Taylor Collison notes 3P Learning continues to face headwinds from increased competition in both B2B and consumer markets, with limited school funding compounding the problems.

The company is undertaking cost initiatives to increase profitability and remains positive about its 3E campaign (product, bundling, initiative). The broker finds the potential for cost-effective products for schools appealing, and is positive on the company's medium-term prospects.

However, it will wait for evidence before re-assessing the Hold rating.

No target price is mentioned.

This report was published on May 12, 2025.

Current Price is $0.66. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.73 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.56.

Forecast for FY26:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.76 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.76.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AIM AI-MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $0.70

Petra Capital rates ((AIM)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital highlights early feedback for Ai-Media Technologies' newly launched LEXI Voice was positive.

The app does a live translation of a single language broadcast into a multi-language experience and was launched at a large show in Las Vegas.

No change to forecasts. Buy. Target unchanged at $1.35.

This report was published on May 14, 2025.

Target price is $1.35 Current Price is $0.70 Difference: $0.65

If AIM meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 93% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 116.67.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 70.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALD AMPOL LIMITED

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $26.53

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALD)) as Buy (1) -

Ampol announced divestment of its electricity retail businesses in Australia/NZ to focus on electric vehicle charging and renewable fuels. The company expects to receive $65m from the sales, and FY26 EBITDA to improve by $30m on cost reduction.

Goldman Sachs notes this is in addition to the $50m expected in FY25 from previously announced cost initiatives, and will support deleveraging over 2025. The broker forecasts reported leverage to peak at 2.9x in 1H25 and decline to 2.4x by the end of FY25.

EBITDA forecast for FY25 lifted by 2% and by 3% for FY26.

Buy. Target rises to $31.80 from $30.80.

This report was published on May 14, 2025.

Target price is $31.80 Current Price is $26.53 Difference: $5.27

If ALD meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $29.90, suggesting upside of 13.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 41.00 cents and EPS of 83.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 153.7, implying annual growth of 199.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 96.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 149.00 cents and EPS of 198.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 207.3, implying annual growth of 34.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 159.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources