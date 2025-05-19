Genesys Strengthens Asia Pacific Leadership Team

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Mao Gen Foo, DongWook Kim, and Maya Rashed take on key sales and marketing roles to accelerate AI-Powered Experience Orchestration adoption and deepen customer impact across the region

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced three leadership appointments in Asia Pacific (APAC) to accelerate regional adoption of the Genesys Cloud platform and support businesses in their cloud and digital customer experience (CX) transformation. Mao Gen Foo joins the APAC leadership team as Vice President of Sales for Asia, DongWook Kim is appointed Country Manager for Korea, and Maya Rashed steps in as Senior Director, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Marketing.



Mao Gen Foo Vice President of Sales Asia Genesys

APAC represents a uniquely diverse and high-growth landscape, requiring a nuanced, data-driven approach to customer engagement that aligns with the region’s evolving digital and economic priorities. To meet this opportunity, these leaders will drive further adoption of the Genesys Cloud™ platform, help enterprises realize new levels of value from CX orchestration, and sharpen go-to-market strategies to better serve the region’s dynamic needs.

Albert Nel, Senior Vice President for APJ at Genesys, commented, "Asia Pacific continues to provide strong opportunities for Genesys, and these appointments reflect a significant investment in the talent and leadership needed to scale our impact. Mao Gen, DongWook and Maya bring extensive experience across key business functions — critical to driving our AI-Powered Experience Orchestration strategy. Their leadership will enhance our ability to help organisations transform how they connect with customers, delivering more empathetic, outcome-driven experiences."

With nearly 30 years of experience at companies such as Qualtrics and OpenText, where he built and scaled high-performing sales organizations across Southeast Asia, Greater China, Korea, and India, Mao Gen Foo, Vice President of Sales, Asia, will lead revenue growth and customer success strategies across key Asian markets. "My focus is on empowering our teams to deliver measurable outcomes, strengthening our partner ecosystem, and helping businesses unlock the full value of the Genesys Cloud platform as they navigate growth and innovation," said Mao Gen.

As Country Manager for Korea, DongWook Kim will oversee business expansion, customer engagement, and strategic partnerships across the Korean market. With over 20 years of experience at enterprise solution companies such as UiPath and SAS Korea, DongWook brings deep expertise in cloud platforms, information technology, and data analytics. "With cloud and AI adoption emerging as key business value drivers for Korean enterprises, I’m committed to deepening our market presence by aligning with local business needs and helping customers accelerate transformation by combining AI innovation, cloud scalability, and local market insight," said Kim.

Based in Sydney, Maya Rashed steps in as Senior Director, APJ Marketing, bringing over 20 years of experience in B2B technology and SaaS marketing, including senior leadership roles at Okta, Oracle, and Confluent. "Driving growth in a dynamic region like APAC requires precision, collaboration, and a deep understanding of customer needs. My aim is to build scalable marketing programs that align closely with sales, accelerate demand, and elevate customer engagement at every stage of their journey," said Rashed.

These leadership appointments underscore the continued momentum of Genesys across APAC. During fiscal year 2025, in APAC, Genesys Cloud grew to supporting over 1,400 customers with nearly 30% growth in users year-over-year, including some of the region’s most recognised customer-centric brands, including Atomy, Beyond Bank, Maxicare, Zensar Technologies. Meanwhile, the shift toward automation is accelerating across the region with organisations driving more self-service interactions. This is evidenced by a 120% year-over-year increase in AI chatbot sessions and a more than 250% year-over-year surge in AI voicebot minutes during the same period. Strengthening its regional footprint, Genesys has made investments in both infrastructure and talent, with a growing team of over 1,500 employees in APAC.

Currently, Genesys offers full-service cloud availability in five Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions in APAC including AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai), AWS Asia Pacific (Seoul), AWS Asia Pacific (Tokyo), AWS Asia Pacific (Osaka) and AWS Australia (Sydney), with more locations expected in the future. It also provides satellite availability in AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore), AWS Asia Pacific (Hong Kong), and AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta). This regional presence enables Genesys to help businesses meet data privacy and regulatory requirements across APAC.

