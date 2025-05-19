Otis Australia to Modernize and Transform Elevators in LAHC New South Wales Housing

PR NewsWire | 2:30 PM

SYDNEY, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, will modernize 20 elevators for New South Wales Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC), a government agency which owns and maintains a portfolio of 125,000 social housing properties across the state.

Starting in September 2025, the modernization project will feature the installation of Otis’ most advanced Gen360™ and Gen3™ elevator platforms, which provide smooth, quiet rides, safety, durability and energy efficiency.

The dedicated Flex solution for elevator replacement will introduce modern landing aesthetics, upgraded doors, and a larger car, enhancing both accessibility and passenger comfort.

"We are honored to continue our 14-year relationship with LAHC," said Pedro Marcal, Managing Director Australasia. "This project demonstrates Otis’ strong expertise in designing solutions to help transform and modernize mobility, providing better access for people and elevating the passenger experience."

All the elevators will be equipped with the Otis ONE™ IoT digital platform that connects elevators to the cloud. Otis ONE monitors, collects and analyzes data from elevators’ smart sensors to deliver performance information, proactive communication and predictive insights to Otis’ customers, and the field professionals servicing their units. Elevators equipped with Otis ONE have achieved measurable improvements in uptime and performance, which translate to improved savings and value for building owners and managers.

Otis is the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide, the industry’s largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

