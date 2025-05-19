Research To Download: Barton Gold, Canyon Resources, Fluence, Wrkr, & More

Research reports on ASX-listed companies, to download in full.

-Airtasker ((ART)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CEF306C8-BB03-4C7E-BB4124C4354F8621

-Amaero International ((3DA)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CEE4CEFA-B1F9-9230-3DF2BA1BC8C6C5C8

-Barton Gold Holdings ((BGD)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CDF40926-B46A-F679-4C154DDFCC8FC3A2

-Canyon Resources ((CAY)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE05293D-B11D-CE3C-4225B6465EE09DE8

-Fluence Corp ((FLC)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CF00BE2F-C242-A37A-D880C7A136680D6E

-Kinatico ((KYP)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CF1AA853-CE15-1C93-F9E018CE5A41D82C

-Freelancer ((FLN)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE11C30A-E19F-7685-9C66BD9B7483B8C0

-GTN Ltd ((GTN)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CF0E298F-BAFE-C504-9FED079DE8EABF4A

-Pureprofile ((PPL)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CF26DB35-B589-DBA6-7FF7B13A91A94603

-Recce Pharmaceuticals ((RCE)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE1FC6A7-9BD0-79A6-B1910097205643CD

-ReadCloud ((RCL)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=F737CA3A-950D-559D-96F31132485D7DD3

-WRKR ((WRK)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CF35FF74-F06C-220F-B066F32BD0D4522B

-Amcil ((AMH)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE522131-07EE-AA83-4985E967CCE0B638

-Australian United Investment Company ((AUI)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE604225-EC45-035B-B1D7A970A978DE8C

-Djerriwarrh Investments ((DJW)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE804181-F81A-68E0-1E30612623A10637

-Diversified United Investment Company ((DUI)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE7264E5-D407-3470-3C43CCBE7A549B71

-Mirrabooka Investments ((MIR)) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE94CC8A-9AF8-34F8-3B9C31A2AD1E5B81

-Monthly update on Listed Managed Investments (LMIs) May by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CE3E2013-F72A-5BF4-B27D47547B85983E

-Wunala Capital Emerging Opportunities Fund by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=CEA4ED72-B743-0A82-184B90014C19B0FF

All of the above research reports have been produced without control or input from FNArena. These reports are redistributed as an extra service for investors, and solely for market transparency and information purposes.

Inclusion does not imply endorsement. This service does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. No guarantee is given that any of these reports are accurate or complete.

Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision. FNArena has the permission from respective publishers to redistribute these reports.

Investors should note reports may have been produced on request from companies involved. Reports are provided in full, including fine print and disclaimers.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

