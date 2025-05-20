ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 20 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 36.760 11.33% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.860 -34.60% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.120 7.89% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.745 -12.35% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.360 5.66% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.150 -11.76% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.290 5.05% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.120 -8.85% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.945 4.42% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.420 -8.49% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.710 4.41% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.205 -7.31% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.475 4.24% RMD – RESMED INC 37.160 -4.40% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.060 4.08% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.375 -4.18% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 25.510 3.91% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.850 -3.41% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.050 3.91% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.295 -3.28% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.230 3.73% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.935 -3.11% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.030 3.41% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.760 3.30% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.435 3.24% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.150 -2.78% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.550 3.24% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.550 -2.67% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.020 3.08% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.985 -2.48% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.030 3.05% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 10.590 -2.40% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 29.880 3.00% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.780 -2.31% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.070 2.99% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.710 -2.17% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.420 2.98% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 34.800 -2.08%

