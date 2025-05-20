Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 20, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 3:10 PM

AZJ BMN GDF GTK IAG (2) IPH LAU ORA (2) PNV XRO (2)

AZJ AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $2.99

Goldman Sachs rates ((AZJ)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs updates net profit after tax (NPAT) estimates for Aurizon Holdings to reflect changes from the company's May 2025 business update.

The broker lowers net profit forecasts by -5%, -2% and -4% for FY25-FY27, respectively.

Target price slips to $3.60 from $3.70. No change to Buy rating.

This report was published on May 16, 2025.

Current consensus price target is $3.33, suggesting upside of 11.7%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.3, implying annual growth of 5.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 22.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.8, implying annual growth of 15.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

BMN BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $2.62

Petra Capital rates ((BMN)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital outlines the ongoing works at Etango by Bannerman Energy with cash at March quarter end at $68.8m and some -$26m committed for future works.

The analyst explains first production is currently delayed by a quarter even though the final investment decision has been deferred by a year since initiating coverage on the stock in May 2024.

Bannerman is believed to be waiting for higher pricing which should be evidenced as utilities return to the market, Petra details.

The final investment decision is expected in 2H 2025 with the stock up around 70% in recent weeks and short interest sitting at some 15-days average trading volume to cover.

The stock remains Buy rated with a $5.33 target price.

This report was published on May 16, 2025.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 113.91.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.64.

GDF GARDA PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.15

Moelis rates ((GDF)) as Buy (1) -

Garda Property has upgraded guidance for the second time in FY25, Moelis notes, with funds from operations (FFO) guidance lifted by 12% in February following a 17% rise in August.

The broker attributes earnings growth to an expanding lending book supported by capital release from the North Lakes asset sale, expected to settle in August 2025.

Post-sale, net debt is forecast to reduce to -$157m or around 28%, providing flexibility for acquisitions, developments or further lending. Buy rating retained. Target price raised to $1.60 from $1.57.

This report was published on May 15, 2025.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 7.20 cents and EPS of 7.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.27.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 7.50 cents and EPS of 10.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.34.

