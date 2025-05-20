Blackbaud Named One of Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2025

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Award Evaluates Global Sustainability Practices, ESG Performance Data and Key Environmental Metrics

SYDNEY, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has been recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of the World’s Greenest Companies 2025. This distinction is the result of one of the most comprehensive sustainability studies globally, incorporating expert assessments, ESG performance data, and millions of data points across key environmental metrics.

"Blackbaud has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, which encompasses both reducing greenhouse gas emissions within our operations and supporting our customers in their sustainability journeys," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "Our employees continue to inspire me with their commitment as well, most recently in celebration of Earth Day, donating to sustainably plant trees through nonprofit One Tree Planted. This recognition from Newsweek acknowledges our commitment as global corporate citizens to address the issues that matter most to our people, our planet and our society."

The World’s Greenest Companies 2025 list recognizes the top 750 publicly listed companies across 26 countries for their environmental sustainability performance. The ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis of self-disclosed sustainability data conducted by GIST and Plant-A Insights Group. Over 8,000 companies were evaluated, and 750 were selected for inclusion based on their environmental sustainability performance. Eligibility required companies to meet the minimum sustainability standards established by the European Union—widely regarded as the most advanced globally—and to have publicly available sustainability disclosures and more than 1,000 employees.

Over the past several years, Blackbaud has advanced its environmental, social, and governance priorities, continually improving business practices and setting high standards. Sustainability commitments include:

Prioritizing responsible operations to reduce the company’s energy and water use and enhance energy efficiency across all operations

Maintaining decarbonization efforts with a 90% reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions since 2019

Working with strategic partners that are making meaningful environmental impact, like Project Drawdown and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the recipient of Blackbaud’s 2025 major gift

Blackbaud has also been recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025 list and was named to USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2024. Blackbaud remains committed to advancing sustainability by reporting transparently on its own progress and offering innovative solutions that help social impact customers reduce their environmental impact as well.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud’s essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud’s solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, Quartz’s list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

