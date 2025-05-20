Telix at ANZSNM Annual Scientific Meeting 2025

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix", "the Company") today announces a strong presence at the 55th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Australian and New Zealand Society of Nuclear Medicine (ANZSNM ASM 2025), to be held in Melbourne, Australia from 23–25 May 2025.

Telix will feature prominently in the scientific program with eight oral and three poster presentations highlighting the Company’s late-stage and next-generation programs. Demonstrating its commitment to development and education in theranostics, Telix presentations include:

ProstACT Global Phase 3 study of TLX591 ( 177 Lu-rosopatamab tetraxetan) [1] , Telix’s first-in-class PSMA [2] targeting radio antibody-drug conjugate (rADC) therapy candidate

Lu-rosopatamab tetraxetan) , Telix’s first-in-class PSMA targeting radio antibody-drug conjugate (rADC) therapy candidate STARSTRUCK study of TLX250 ( 177 Lu-girentuximab) in combination with peposertib [3] in patients with carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX)-expressing solid tumors [4] , and a preclinical evaluation of 225 Ac-girentuximab in combination with DNA damage response inhibition

Lu-girentuximab) in combination with peposertib in patients with carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX)-expressing solid tumors , and a preclinical evaluation of Ac-girentuximab in combination with DNA damage response inhibition Zolar study of TLX300-CDx ( 89 Zr-olaratumab) [5] , a theranostic approach in soft tissue sarcoma

Zr-olaratumab) , a theranostic approach in soft tissue sarcoma ZIRCON-CP study of TLX250-CDx (Zircaix® [6] , 89 Zr-girentuximab), Telix’s kidney cancer PET [7] radiodiagnostic candidate in Chinese patients with indeterminate renal masses [8]

, Zr-girentuximab), Telix’s kidney cancer PET radiodiagnostic candidate in Chinese patients with indeterminate renal masses TLX250-CDx early access in Australia and Italy highlighting clinical utility in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC)

D2, a first-in-class, dual-chelator theranostic that could enable the use of imaging-therapy radiometal pairs of different elements [9]

Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled PSMA-PET/CT[10] lesion delineation for prostate cancer.

Telix will also host a Breakfast Symposium showcasing real-world experience and impact on clinical decision making with TLX250-CDx, and clinical utility of PSMA-PET. Again we are pleased to support the Nurses’ Workshop in collaboration with with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia (NECA) and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne.

Telix will be at booth #28, where visitors can learn more about Telix’s extensive late-stage theranostic pipeline in urologic oncology (prostate, kidney and bladder), neuro-oncology (glioma), musculoskeletal oncology (sarcoma) and hematology, our associated medical technologies and AI innovations, and opportunities for collaboration.

Details of ANZSNM ASM 2025 abstract presentations related to Telix programs are listed below and the full congress program can be accessed here.

All times AEST.

Saturday, 24 May 2025

Title: Preclinical evaluation of DNA damage response inhibitors and 225Ac-DOTA-girentuximab combination therapy

Presenter: Zhipeng Cao, Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Session: RPS Session including Shimadzu Award

Location: Meeting Room 204

Title: D2 – Enabling a theranostic approach with 89Zr/177Lu in a single trifunctional ligand scaffold

Presenter: James Wood, The University of Queensland

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Meeting Room 204

Session: RPS Session including Shimadzu Award

Sunday, 25 May 2025

Title: A preliminary study on nnUNet-based PSMA-PET/CT lesion segmentation models: toward clinically informed training

Presenter: David Han, Telix Pharmaceuticals

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Meeting Room 204

Session: Scientific Session: Oncology 3

Title: ZOLAR, an open-label, Phase 1 study to assess safety, tolerability, dosimetry, pharmacokinetics, and imaging properties of 89Zr-olaratumab (TLX300-CDx) in patients with soft tissue sarcoma

Presenter: Corinne Letendre, Telix Pharmaceuticals

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Meeting Room 203

Session: Scientific Session: Therapy / Phase 1 Trials

Title: ProstACT Global, a multinational, multicenter, prospective, randomized, controlled, open-label, Phase 3 study of 177Lu -rosopatamab tetraxetan (TLX591) in combination with standard of care (SoC) versus SoC alone in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) treatment

Presenter: Veronica Wong, Nepean Hospital

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Meeting Room 203

Session: Scientific Session: Therapy / Phase 1 Trials

Title: STARSTRUCK, a Phase 1b dose escalation/expansion study of the combination of 177Lu-girentuximab (TLX250) and peposertib in patients with carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX)-expressing solid tumors

Presenter: Aviral Singh, GenesisCare

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Meeting Room 203

Session: Scientific Session: Therapy / Phase 1 Trials

Title: ZIRCON-CP, a confirmatory, open-label, single-arm, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and diagnostic performance of 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX250-CDx) to non-invasively detect ccRCC by PET/CT imaging in Chinese patients with indeterminate renal masses

Presenter: Mary Jessel, Telix Pharmaceuticals

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: Meeting Room 207

Session: Scientific Session: Oncology Preclinical

Title: Preliminary investigation of radiation exposure of pathology staff from urine samples containing traces of 177Lu-rosopatamab tetraxetan (TLX591)

Presenter: Alessandra Malaroda, Nepean Hospital

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: Meeting Room 204

Session: Scientific Session: Oncology 4

Posters: Displayed throughout meeting

Title: Non-invasive detection of Nectin-4 and TROP2 in bladder cancer via ImmunoPET

Presenter: Peter Chandler, Telix Pharmaceuticals

Title: Initial experience with 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX250-CDx)

Presenter: Alexis Dalagiorgos, Jones Radiology

Title: The emerging role of 89Zr-girentuximab (TLX250-CDx) PET/CT in the management of ccRCC: Early experience in three patients

Presenter: Fabrizia Gelardi, Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan (Italy)

Breakfast Session and Nurses Workshop

Telix-Hosted Breakfast

Location: Meeting Room 203

Date and Time: Sunday, 25 May | 7:15 AM – 8:15 AM

Topics and Presenters:

Enhancing cancer care with precision radiopharmaceuticals: Expanded access for renal cancers – Sze Ting Lee, Austin Health

Early diagnosis with PSMA-PET in prostate cancer – Michael Kitchener, Jones Radiology

Nurses Workshop

Location: Meeting Room 205

Date and Time: Saturday, 24 May | 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Topics and Presenters:

Interpreting liver function tests – Emma Boehm, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Gallium-68 PET, FDG PET and other imaging modalities – Aaron Wong, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Managing toxicities in theranostics – Gabby Cehic AM, SA Health

Radiation safety during radiopharmaceutical therapy – Daniel Badger, SA Health

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. ARTMS, IsoTherapeutics, Lightpoint, Optimal Tracers and RLS are Telix Group companies. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection), Telix’s first generation PSMA-PET imaging agent, has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)[11], by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)[12], by Health Canada[13], by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA)[14], by the United Kingdom (UK) Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)[15], by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicine and Health Products (ANSM)[16] and in multiple countries within the European Economic Area (EEA)[17] following a positive decentralized procedure (DCP) opinion by the German medical regulator, BfArM[18]. Gozellix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection) has been approved by the U.S. FDA[19].

TLX591, TLX250, TLX250-CDx and TLX300-CDx have not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction and are for investigational use only.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and SEC filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Telix Investor Relations

Ms. Kyahn Williamson

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

Legal Notices

You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Telix’s good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect Telix’s business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix’s business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix’s preclinical and clinical trials, and Telix’s research and development programs; Telix’s ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Telix’s product candidates, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; Telix’s sales, marketing and distribution and manufacturing capabilities and strategies; the commercialization of Telix’s product candidates, if or when they have been approved; Telix’s ability to obtain an adequate supply of raw materials at reasonable costs for its products and product candidates; estimates of Telix’s expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix’s financial performance; developments relating to Telix’s competitors and industry; the anticipated impact of U.S. and foreign tariffs and other macroeconomic conditions on Telix’s business; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix’s product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix’s actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

©2025 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. Telix Pharmaceuticals®, Telix Group company, and Telix product names and logos are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates – all rights reserved. Trademark registration status may vary from country to country.

[1] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06520345 [2] Prostate-specific membrane antigen. [3] A Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (Merck) DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) inhibitor candidate (M3814). [4] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05868174 [5] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06537596 [6] Brand name subject to final regulatory approval. [7] Positron emission tomography. [8] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06750419 [9] Wood et al. Chem. Sci., 2024. [10] Imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen with positron emission tomography/computed tomography. [11] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [12] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021 [13] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022. [14] Telix ASX disclosure 18 March 2025. [15] Telix ASX disclosure 13 February 2025. [16] Telix media release 29 April 2025. [17] Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden at time of release. [18] Telix ASX disclosure 17 January 2025. [19] Telix ASX disclosure 21 March 2025.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms