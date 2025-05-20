Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 20-May-2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

FNArena provides a weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX in the form of a comparables table, courtesy to Vested Equities/Banyantree Investment Group.

PDF file attached (logon required).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 20, 2025

3:10 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 20-May-2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Corporate Travel: Happy Above Downtrend Line

10:50 AM - Technicals
4
Xero: Maximising Long-Term Value Creation

10:30 AM - Australia
5
Uranium Week: Europe’s Nuclear About Face

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-05-2025

May 09 2025 - Australia
2
Collins Foods’ New European Mix

Apr 24 2025 - Australia
3
Rudi’s View: CSL & NextDC

May 08 2025 - Rudi's View
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-05-2025

May 14 2025 - Australia
5
Family Offices; Australia’s Silent Wealth Revolution

Apr 30 2025 - SMSFundamentals
6
Solenergy Group complete 401kW system for Cairns Aquarium to power animal life support systems, with donations from GoodWe, Greensketch and co-funding from Quee

Apr 21 2025 - PR NewsWire